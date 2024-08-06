 Skip to main content
AirPods Max just got a $150 discount at Amazon

Apple fans who are looking for headphone deals may want to spring for the Apple AirPods Max now that they’re available from Amazon with a $149 discount. From their original price of $549, they’re currently on sale for $400, but we’re not sure for how long because a lot of shoppers will want to get these wireless headphones for 27% cheaper than usual. Before stocks run out, complete your purchase for them so that you don’t miss out on the huge savings.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max

Enjoy excellent sound quality when you’re listening to your favorite playlists with the Apple AirPods Max, which are powered by Apple’s H1 chip and feature a custom acoustic design. The wireless headphones offer active noise cancellation, which you can activate to block all external sound, but it also has a Transparency mode that will let you hear what’s going on around you without having to take them off. The Apple AirPods Max also support personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for an immersive listening experience. They can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, and they’re very comfortable to wear so you’ll be able to maximize their long battery life.

The Apple AirPods Max will work with Android devices, but you’ll unlock all of their capabilities, including a seamless pairing experience, if you use them with Apple’s gadgets. This is why we’ve selected them as the best headphones for iPhone owners — if you want wireless headphones to use with your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, the Apple AirPods Max should be your top choice.

The Apple AirPods Max are certainly unique, and if you’ve had your eye on these wireless headphones for a while, you’re going to want to take advantage of Amazon’s 27% discount for them as they rarely appear in AirPods deals. They’re down to only $400 from their sticker price of $549, for savings of $149 that we don’t think will be available for every long. There’s a chance that the price of the Apple AirPods Max are back to normal as soon as tomorrow, as the stocks that are up for sale may run out quickly, so don’t hesitate.

