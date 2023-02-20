 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AirPods Pro down to Black Friday price for Presidents Day 2023

Jennifer Allen
By
AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.

One of the best AirPods deals right now is courtesy of Amazon. Today, you can buy the latest Apple AirPods Pro for $200, saving you $49 off the usual price of $249. Widely regarded as far superior earphones than the previous model, this is one of those headphone deals you really don’t want to sleep on. Likely to be popular, count on stock running down fast so if you’re keen to enjoy a better listening experience, hit the buy button now before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro

Some of the best wireless earbuds around, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a huge upgrade to already fantastic earbuds. They’re still not the ideal choice for Android users, but anyone who owns at least one Apple product will love the benefits here. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) incorporates the Apple-designed H2 chip so you get advanced audio performance including smarter noise cancellation, more immersive sound, and even less risk of random dropouts than before.

The low-distortion, custom-built driver provides you with crisp and clear high notes, along with deep and rich bass at all times. Sound has never been so vivid via AirPods before. Active noise cancellation promises to be up to two times more effective than the previous AirPods Pro so you can zone out from the world without a problem. There’s also Adaptive Transparency so you can still hear the world around you as needed, while it adjusts for intense sounds you’d rather not handle.

Related

As with other AirPods, you also get spatial audio that surrounds you in sound tuned just for you and the shape of your ears. It works with dynamic head tracking so you can fully immerse yourself in music. A set of four silicone tips help you achieve the right fit too. Other features like up to six hours of battery life, and up to 30 hours of total listening time, along with easy-to-use volume controls, ensure the Apple AirPods Pro are a really classy pair of earphones at all times.

Normally priced at $249, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is currently down to $200 for a limited time only at Amazon. Likely to be highly popular given the hefty discount of $50, snap them up now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best 4K Blu-ray players for 2023
Derek Malcolm
Michael Bizzaco
By Derek Malcolm and Michael Bizzaco
February 11, 2023
Sony BDP-S6700 Blu-ray Player.

With such a focus on all the streaming services out there, it's easy to forget that one of the best ways to watch movies in stunning picture and sound quality, regardless of your internet speed or if you even have internet, is with a 4K Blu-ray player.

Several models of Blu-ray players can be had for very reasonable prices, and you can even find them in gaming consoles like the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, in case you already have one of those in your entertainment unit. Blu-ray players can play 4K Blu-rays, regular Blu-rays, DVDs, and even audio CDs, and they can pump out impressive HDR visuals through leading codecs like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X for a truly cinematic experience at home.

Read more
The best cheap headphones and earbuds for 2023
Michael Bizzaco
Simon Cohen
Tyler Lacoma
By Michael Bizzaco , Simon Cohen and Tyler Lacoma
February 10, 2023
Side view of the 1More SonoFlow.

Everyone needs a great pair of earbuds to soundtrack their commute or workout or whatever with music or interesting podcasts — it's a necessity of life, people! We know better than most that the best headphones and best earbuds around right now tend to be of the AirPods, Galaxy Buds, or Sony WH-1000XM5, variety, but not everyone can shell out the cheddar for those premium brands.

This is where we can earn our supper. If you fall into that category, the good news is that we’ve compiled a list of the most affordable earbuds and headphones that can also provide great value and quality ... without going beyond $100. If true wireless earbuds is your specific jam, check out our roundup of the best budget true wireless earbuds.

Read more
There’s a huge sale on Bose soundbars happening right now
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 10, 2023
bose smart soundbar 900 deal walmart november 2022

Over at Best Buy are some of the best soundbar deals we've seen in a little while. All the deals are on Bose soundbars but that's a good thing given the company has a great reputation for making high-quality soundbars for home cinema fans. With so many options out there, we've picked out our highlights of the Bose soundbar sale. Read on while we take you through what's out there and why you might want one. As with all deals, we can't guarantee how long any of these soundbars will be on offer for so hit the buy button soon if you find the one for you.
Bose TV Speaker Soundbar -- $200, was $280

Keeping things simple yet effective is the Bose TV Speaker Soundbar. It's a small soundbar with a key focus -- to help improve overall TV sound including clarifying speech. Inside the soundbar are two full-range drivers that are angled to deliver wide, spatial sound. There's also the center tweeter which focuses on improving speech with built-in Dolby decoding further helping matters. It's all designed to enhance the audio capabilities of your current TV speaker by providing you with more realistic sounds and audio. Small enough to fit mostly anywhere, it has HDMI-CEC so the TV and soundbar can easily communicate. Modes like dialogue mode and bass boost help you get things just right.

Read more