Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

One of the best AirPods deals right now is courtesy of Amazon. Today, you can buy the latest Apple AirPods Pro for $200, saving you $49 off the usual price of $249. Widely regarded as far superior earphones than the previous model, this is one of those headphone deals you really don’t want to sleep on. Likely to be popular, count on stock running down fast so if you’re keen to enjoy a better listening experience, hit the buy button now before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro

Some of the best wireless earbuds around, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a huge upgrade to already fantastic earbuds. They’re still not the ideal choice for Android users, but anyone who owns at least one Apple product will love the benefits here. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) incorporates the Apple-designed H2 chip so you get advanced audio performance including smarter noise cancellation, more immersive sound, and even less risk of random dropouts than before.

The low-distortion, custom-built driver provides you with crisp and clear high notes, along with deep and rich bass at all times. Sound has never been so vivid via AirPods before. Active noise cancellation promises to be up to two times more effective than the previous AirPods Pro so you can zone out from the world without a problem. There’s also Adaptive Transparency so you can still hear the world around you as needed, while it adjusts for intense sounds you’d rather not handle.

As with other AirPods, you also get spatial audio that surrounds you in sound tuned just for you and the shape of your ears. It works with dynamic head tracking so you can fully immerse yourself in music. A set of four silicone tips help you achieve the right fit too. Other features like up to six hours of battery life, and up to 30 hours of total listening time, along with easy-to-use volume controls, ensure the Apple AirPods Pro are a really classy pair of earphones at all times.

Normally priced at $249, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is currently down to $200 for a limited time only at Amazon. Likely to be highly popular given the hefty discount of $50, snap them up now before you miss out.

