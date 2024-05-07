Upgrade Mom to AirPods Pro — 28% off ahead of Mother’s Day

If your mom is still using basic wireless earbuds or an older model of Apple’s AirPods, why not give her an upgrade for Mother’s Day with Amazon’s offer for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C? From their original price of $249, they’re down to a more affordable $180 following a 28% discount. We’re pretty sure that the $69 in savings won’t last long, like all other AirPods deals, but you should be hurrying with your purchase anyway if you want to get the AirPods in time for the holiday.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, which we’ve tagged as the best option for Apple fans in our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds, are a mid-cycle upgrade to the Apple AirPods Pro 2. As you can guess from its name, these wireless earbuds come with a charging case that uses a USB-C cable instead of a Lightning cable. The charging case also supports MagSafe charging, its resistance is upgraded to an IP54 rating for protection against dust in addition to water, and it works with Precision Finding so it’s easy to track if it gets lost.

Everything else that made the Apple AirPods Pro 2 extremely popular are also found in the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple’s H2 chip that enable immersive sound, and they offer active noise cancellation and transparency mode, depending on what you need in any situation. They also support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and they can last up to six hours on a single charge and a total of 30 hours with their charging case if ANC is activated.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale from Amazon with a 28% discount, which makes them an excellent gift for Mother's Day. Instead of $249, you'll only have to pay $180 for savings of $69.

