 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Upgrade Mom to AirPods Pro — 28% off ahead of Mother’s Day

By
Apple AirPods Pro 2 in their USB-C and MagSafe case.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

If your mom is still using basic wireless earbuds or an older model of Apple’s AirPods, why not give her an upgrade for Mother’s Day with Amazon’s offer for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C? From their original price of $249, they’re down to a more affordable $180 following a 28% discount. We’re pretty sure that the $69 in savings won’t last long, like all other AirPods deals, but you should be hurrying with your purchase anyway if you want to get the AirPods in time for the holiday.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, which we’ve tagged as the best option for Apple fans in our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds, are a mid-cycle upgrade to the Apple AirPods Pro 2. As you can guess from its name, these wireless earbuds come with a charging case that uses a USB-C cable instead of a Lightning cable. The charging case also supports MagSafe charging, its resistance is upgraded to an IP54 rating for protection against dust in addition to water, and it works with Precision Finding so it’s easy to track if it gets lost.

Everything else that made the Apple AirPods Pro 2 extremely popular are also found in the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple’s H2 chip that enable immersive sound, and they offer active noise cancellation and transparency mode, depending on what you need in any situation. They also support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and they can last up to six hours on a single charge and a total of 30 hours with their charging case if ANC is activated.

Related

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale from Amazon with a 28% discount, which makes them an excellent gift for Mother’s Day. Instead of $249, you’ll only have to pay $180 for savings of $69 in one of the most interesting true wireless earbuds deals in the market. You can even get one for yourself for matching wireless earbuds with your mom! You’ll have to be quick in completing the transaction though, as the holiday is just around the corner. If you want to get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C in time, you need to push through with the purchase right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
These AirPods are almost back at their Black Friday price
The Apple AirPods 2 with their charging case on a desk.

iPhone owners who are on the lookout for budget-friendly true wireless earbuds deals should consider going for the second-generation Apple AirPods, especially since they're nearly down to their Black Friday price of $79 at Walmart. Instead of $129, you'll only have to pay $89 for them, for savings of $40. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though -- with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, stocks are probably already running low. If you don't want to miss out, you should complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 2
They're not the latest model of Apple's entry-level wireless earbuds -- that distinction goes to the third-generation Apple AirPods -- but the second-generation Apple AirPods are still a good purchase today. This is especially true for iPhone owners, as they're extremely easy to set up. All you have to do is to open their charging case and hold the Apple AirPods 2 near your iPhone. However, the true wireless earbuds are also compatible with other types of smartphones, though you'll need to make the extra step of holding the button at the back of the charging case to initiate pairing.

Read more
Beats Studio Pro wireless noise-canceling headphones are $150 off
Man wearing Beats Studio Pro (front view).

For stylish headphone deals look no further than Best Buy which has the Beats Studio Pro for $150 off. Usually costing $350, you can buy them for $200 which is a fantastic price for highly sought after Beats headphones. Sure to be popular, we’ve taken a quick look at what they offer so you’re all ready to hit that buy button with glee.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro
The Beats Studio Pro offer a typical slick Beats design with some great features that make them easy to use. Promising immersive listening through Beats’ most powerful custom acoustic platform, the headphones are pretty great for the price. Sound surrounds you thanks to the headphones providing personalized spatial audio along with dynamic head tracking so you feel fully drawn into whatever you’re listening to. As our review explains, it’s particularly great when watching movies and sounds “eerily close to a full home theater system”.

Read more
Hurry! Best Buy’s deal of the day is $100 off a Sonos Beam soundbar
Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar.

Are you thinking of buying from soundbar deals to improve the audio of your home theater setup? Then you should consider going for Best Buy's offer for the Sonos Beam Gen 2, which drops the soundbar's price from $499 to $399. The $100 discount is only available today, and once it's gone, we're not sure when it will return. If you don't want to miss out on the savings, you're going to have to make the purchase right now. It won't be a good idea to wait until the last minute because stocks of the soundbar may be gone by then.

Why you should buy the Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar
Sonos is one of the fixtures in our roundup of the best soundbars, and the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a small-sized soundbar with excellent audio that supports Dolby Atmos. In addition to the 3D surround sound that it enables, the soundbar also comes with Trueplay tuning technology that adjusts its output depending on the acoustics of the room where it's located, and it's designed to help you better understand dialogue to make it easier to follow the stories of the shows and movies that you'll be watching.

Read more