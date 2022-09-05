Apple all set to reveal AirPods Pro 2, report says

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Just a few days out from Apple’s highly anticipated reveal event, a reliable leaker has shared his final predictions for what the tech giant is gearing up to announce.

While it’s all but certain that Apple will take the wraps off the iPhone 14 and new Apple Watches, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said on Sunday that we should also expect to see an updated version of Apple’s AirPods Pro.

While there have already been plenty of reports suggesting that Apple is preparing to unveil a refreshed AirPods Pro to replace the original set released three years ago, concrete dates have been hard to come by. But Gurman is confidently predicting that Apple will show off the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds at its “Far out” event on Wednesday, September 5.

Availability and pricing, however, isn’t mentioned, so we’ll just have to wait and see on that front.

There’s talk of the updated earbuds sporting an all-new look that’s similar to the Beats Fit Pro, a design that would ditch the iconic stem that currently appears across the entirety of Apple’s AirPods range.

Better sound and improved battery life is also expected, and the introduction of motion sensors for basic fitness tracking could also be part of the package.

Changes could be coming to the earbuds’ charging case, too, in the form of a small speaker so that it can be easily located via Apple’s Find My app.

Besides the new smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds, many commentators are also expecting Apple to unveil a new iPad.

For a more detailed look at what to expect from Apple’s special event on Wednesday, Digital Trends has you covered. Particularly interested in the AirPods Pro 2? Then be sure to check out this article.

Notably, this week’s event will be held in front of an audience, as well as being livestreamed. Apple dropped in-person unveiling events when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, switching instead to highly produced videos for the announcement of new products. But now it’s ready to once again invite members of the press to take a seat inside the Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

