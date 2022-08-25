Apple’s biggest event of the year is around the corner. As predicted, the event will take place next month on September 7. Apple sent out invites for the in-person presentation titled “Far Out,” which will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

At the event, Apple is expected to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 14, along with a bunch of other devices. Like past years, rumors have given us a fair idea as to what this event will have on offer. From new iPhones, upgraded Apple Watches, and more, here’s what we expect to see from Apple on September 7.

iPhone 14

Apple unveils the next-gen iPhone lineup in September every year. So it’s almost certain that the iPhone 14 will show up at the upcoming event. The series has seen a plethora of leaks over the course of the year, so there’s barely any mystery surrounding it.

If the leaks are to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the ones getting big upgrades, while the other two devices will see nominal changes. As indicated, Apple might drop the iPhone Mini in favor of an iPhone 14 Max. This device is said to have a display as large as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, along with a bigger battery.

While the overall design is supposed to remain the same, the Pro models will likely get a pill and hole-punch-shaped display instead of the notch. This could be one of the most drastic design changes since the iPhone X, and it’ll be interesting to see how the pill and hole-punch design looks in person. In online mockup renders, it’s less than flattering.

As far as the hardware is concerned, the iPhone 14 lineup may rock A16 and A15 Bionic chips. The former would power the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the latter would be available on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. Apple is also supposed to upgrade the main camera on Pro models with a 48-megapixel main camera. This sensor is tipped to be capable of 8K video recording. Along with the main sensor, the new iPhones may get an upgraded ultrawide lens and a seven-element telephoto lens.

Finally, there have been numerous reports of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max introducing always-on displays for the first time on an iPhone. This is something we’ve seen mentioned for the last couple of iPhone generations, so our fingers are crossed that it actually appears with the iPhone 14.

Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Pro, and Watch SE 2

There could be a lot for you at the upcoming September 7 if you plan for an Apple Watch upgrade. According to rumors, Apple might showcase three new Apple Watch models, including Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and a refreshed Watch SE.

The standard Apple Watch Series 8 will replace the existing model. There were previously rumors of it showcasing a flat-sided redesign like the Series 7 was rumored to ship with. However, more recent leaks suggest the Apple Watch Series 8 will retain the same, rounded shape as the Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series 8 may also get a new S8 chipset and a temperature sensor — similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. More advanced health features like blood glucose monitoring aren’t expected until 2023, 2024, or later.

Apart from the regular Apple Watch Series 8, we might also get an Apple Watch Pro model. This is supposedly the rugged Apple Watch that’s appeared in rumors for a while now. As per analyst Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Pro will sport a better shatterproof display, a solid metal build with a rubberized exterior for enhanced protection, and longer battery life.

Apple is also tipped to release a refreshed Apple Watch SE, which could replace the Apple Watch Series 3. The new Apple Watch SE is rumored to ship with the upgraded S8 chipset, but beyond that, it’ll likely be very similar — if not identical — to the current SE smartwatch.

AirPods Pro 2

The original AirPods Pro were introduced in 2019. While the product has been nothing short of revolutionary, it’s yet to see an update. Rumors indicate that we might finally see the AirPods Pro 2 this year during the September 7 event.

AirPods Pro 2 are expected to appear in a refreshed design that might be identical to the Beats Fit Pro. If that’s true, the iconic stem will be dropped for an earwing style-design. Apart from the design, a bunch of other changes may also be in the works for the AirPods Pro 2.

For instance, the charging case might have a speaker that will allow it to be located via the Find My app. The earphones could also feature upgraded motion sensors capable of basic fitness tracking. And, most importantly, the AirPods Pro 2 would likely offer better sound quality with support for lossless audio.

iPad 10th Gen

Finally, Apple might unveil an entry-level iPad at the September 7 event.

Let’s start with the design. As per the leaks, the 10th-gen iPad will sport a design similar to newer iPads. In other words, we are likely to see rounded corners and flat sides. The device is said to transition to a USB-C port, and while that’s a welcome upgrade, it might come at the cost of losing the good old 3.5mm headphone jack. What probably won’t be lost is the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, which will likely still be used instead of Face ID.

In terms of specs, the iPad 10th Gen may feature a 10.5-inch display. It could also be powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, giving it a welcome speed boost and possibly support for 5G connectivity.

