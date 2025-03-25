Apple Music Classical gets more personal with latest update

If you’re an Apple Music Classical user, there are some exciting updates to share. In the latest app update (version 2.2), three notable improvements have been made to help you discover the music you already love and explore new titles you will likely enjoy based on your listening habits.

The first change is the introduction of all-new listening guides. These guides offer detailed written context and explanations for various parts of a musical work in real-time. They function similarly to lyrics, scrolling alongside the music as it plays, enriching the listening experience. At launch, over 150 popular classical works are available, each complete with a listening guide, providing insights into the historical background, composition techniques, and thematic elements of the pieces you enjoy.

The Apple Music Classical app also adds curated stations like those found on the main Apple Music app. These new stations feature continuous music playback across various classical genres and styles, allowing users to immerse themselves in a seamless listening experience without manually selecting individual albums or playlists. This feature is designed for casual listeners and classical music aficionados, offering a diverse range of programming.

Moreover, the revamped Apple Music Classical update now showcases personalized recommendations on the Home screen. This feature analyzes your listening habits to offer tailored suggestions that align with your tastes and preferences. Whether you’re looking for a specific composer, exploring lesser-known works, or wanting to discover contemporary classical pieces, this personalized approach makes it easier than ever to find music that speaks to you.

With these enhancements, Apple Music Classical hopes to provide a richer, more engaging experience for classical music lovers. It hopes to help users deepen their appreciation for the genre while discovering new favorites.

The changes arrived just weeks after the web version of Apple Music Classical was launched.

Apple Music Classical is available to any Apple Music subscriber at no additional cost. The service is built on Primephonic, a classical music streaming service Apple acquired in 2021.