There’s a new way to listen to Apple Music Classical, plus brand new music

new way to listen apple music classical on web d19dc3
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

If you’re a classical music lover, there’s excellent news. You no longer need an app to listen to Apple Music Classical. The service is now also available directly through the web, making it available wherever you have a browser.

Launched in March 2023, Apple Music Classical aims to enhance the experience for classical music listeners. It has an extensive catalog of over 5 million tracks, including famous masterpieces and lesser-known gems.

The app includes a specialized search function tailored to the complexities of classical music. Users can search by composer, work, conductor, opus number, and more, making it easy to find specific recordings.  The app (and website) includes curated playlists, editor’s picks, and composer biographies, guiding new and experienced classical music listeners.

Apple Music Classical on the Web.
Apple Music Classical on the Web. Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Apple Music Classical is accessible on the web and iOS, CarPlay, and Android devices. It supports high-resolution lossless audio with quality up to 192 kHz/24-bit. Additionally, it offers thousands of recordings in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive listening experience.

To celebrate the web launch, Apple is introducing a new recording: conductor Franz Welser-Möst and the Cleveland Orchestra’s performance of Julius Eastman’s Symphony No. 2 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2. This exclusive recording will be available only on Apple Music Classical for the next six weeks.

The first piece is titled “The Faithful Friend: The Lover’s Love for the Beloved,” and it is an important work by the American composer. The second piece, commonly referred to as the “Little Russian” symphony, is also a notable work.

Apple Music Classical is available to any Apple Music subscriber at no additional cost. The service is built on Primephonic, a classical music streaming service Apple acquired in 2021.

You can access Apple Music Classical on the web at https://classical.music.apple.com/.

