Danish audio legend, Bang & Olufsen (B&O), has released a limited edition set of five of its products to celebrate Lunar New Year 2023, which lands on Sunday, January 22. The holiday is also known as Chinese New Year, but it is celebrated by groups in many countries.

The collection includes versions of B&O’s Beolit 20, Beoplay A9, and Beosound A1 wireless speakers, plus the Beoplay H95 wireless headphones, and Beoplay EX wireless earbuds. The products have been themed with what B&O describes as Silk Road-inspired colors and elements. Some products are available in a “Lunar Red” color scheme, while others come in “Jade Green.” The Beosound A1 is available in both colors.

The Lunar New Year Collection is available at selected Bang & Olufsen stores, and online, though B&O hasn’t said how many of these limited edition models it has created.

Pricing for the collection is the same as the regular versions:

Beolit 20, Jade Green: $549

Beoplay H95, Lunar Red: $899

Beoplay A9, 4th generation Lunar Red: $3,799

Beoplay EX, Lunar Red: $399

Beosound A1, Lunar Red and Jade Green: $279

Of the five products, only the Beoplay A9 is designed to be customizable after purchase. You can swap the legs and the fabric cover to create an entirely new look for the A9 should you tire of the Silk Road theme.

