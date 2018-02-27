Bang & Olufsen’s BeoVision Eclipse TV gets a sleek, new wood-finished edition

Share

Bang & Olufsen has been making TVs for years, though the company has remained better-known for its audio products. Since the company announced its partnership with LG in 2016, its TVs have been markedly more eye-catching thanks to the OLED displays — and the impressive BeoVision Eclipse released last summer is proof of that. Now, the company is releasing an updated version of that TV that takes inspiration from the wood-paneled electronics of the ’70s and ’80s while remaining thoroughly modern-looking.

Most of the visual cues remain the same as the original Eclipse, but thanks to the handmade oak speaker courtesy of award-winning designer Torsten Valeur, the BeoVision Eclipse Wood Edition has a much more organic look. If you’re looking for a TV that fits in with your wooden furniture instead of clashing with it, this model is absolutely worth a look. Of course, the benefits aren’t restricted to looks, as the acoustic qualities of the wood may benefit the already great-sounding TV.

Unlike recent TVs with built-in soundbars that aim to replicate surround sound, the SoundCenter used in the BeoVision Eclipse TVs either works as a stand-alone stereo speaker or can operate as the center channel in a surround sound setup. When used as a center channel speaker, Bang & Olufsen says the speaker provides the same sound quality as its BeoLab speakers.

Audio aside, the TV offers many, if not all, of the same features you would expect to find in a modern 4K UHD TV. Not only does it support high dynamic range (HDR) for more vivid colors and brighter brights, but the OLED screen helps provide unparalleled black levels. It even supports Dolby Vision HDR, which can optimize the picture on a per-scene or even per-frame basis. The TV runs LG’s webOS 3.5 operating system, and as such can provide access to the most popular streaming services our of the box.

Like the previous BeoVision Eclipse TVs, the BeoVision Eclipse Wood Edition will be available in 65-inch and 55-inch varieties. It isn’t clear whether the TV will be priced the same as the existing models — $15,000 for the 65-inch model and $10,000 for the 55-inch model — or if the extra details will carry a pricing premium. We’ll find out in April, when the TV will be available in stores.