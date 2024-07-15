Best Beats Prime Day deals: Solo 3s are 40% off

Apple-owned Beats is one of the most popular brands of wireless headphones and wireless earbuds in the market right now, so we expect this year’s Beats Prime Day deals to attract a lot of attention from shoppers. With stylish designs and advanced features, you can’t go wrong with any of these audio devices, but if you want to pocket the savings from these Prime Day deals, you’ll need to act fast because stocks may run out before you know it. Be sure to check out other Prime Day headphone deals too, such as Sony Prime Day deals and Prime Day AirPods deals.

Best Beats headphones Prime Day deals

There are various models of Beats headphones available, and most of them are on sale with huge discounts for Prime Day. With helpful features such as active noise cancellation to prevent any disturbance from your surroundings, and long battery lives so that you won’t have to keep recharging them, these wireless headphones are welcome additions to anybody’s collection. We’re not sure how long these Beats headphones Prime Day deals will last though, so there’s no time to waste if you’re interested in any of them.

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones —

Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones —

Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones —

Best Beats earbuds Prime Day deals

If you prefer wireless earbuds over wireless headphones, you’re going to have to check out the Beats earbuds Prime Day deals. They’re designed differently, but they still provide features such as ANC, and for some people, they’re much more comfortable to wear as there’s no clamping force on the sides of your head. There are different models to choose from for Beats wireless earbuds, and you can enjoy discounts when buying any of them for Prime Day.

Beats Flex wireless earbuds —

Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds (refurbished) —

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds (refurbished) —

Beats Studio Buds+ wireless earbuds —

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds —

How to choose Beats headphones on Prime Day

When shopping for Beats headphones, you should start by setting the maximum budget for your purchase. This should help narrow down your choices, as long as you stay committed to not going beyond what you were planning to spend. While this may lock you out from purchasing certain Beats headphones for their regular prices, you’ll be able to afford more of them right now because of the discounts that have been rolled out for Prime Day.

When shopping for headphones, there are a variety of features that you should look for, starting with the aforementioned ANC and long battery lives. Other things to consider are their intended purpose — some Beats headphones are designed for casual listeners, while some models are made for professional use in the studio — and if they offer water and sweat resistance if you’re thinking about wearing them outdoors or while working out. You should also be going after a secure but comfortable fit so you’ll be able to wear the headphones for most of the day if necessary, and easy-to-reach controls so you don’t need to take out your phone for functions like adjusting volume and skipping tracks. Fortunately, most Beats headphones fit these criteria.

You can’t go wrong with any of the Beats Prime Day deals that we highlighted above, so in this case, more important than choosing the Beats headphones that you’re going to buy is the speed of your decision. We all know that Beats is a very popular brands among wireless headphones, so there’s a chance that stocks for any of these models sell out quickly. If you don’t want to miss out on the potential savings from the shopping event, the only way to make sure of that is to proceed with the transaction to secure your chosen Beats headphones as soon as possible.

How we chose these Beats Prime Day deals

It’s not enough that you’ll enjoy some savings when you buy from Beats Prime Day deals. We actively gathered for the offers that will give you the best value for your money, which means the lowest prices possible for these wireless headphones and wireless earbuds. Any of these Beats devices are worth buying, but of course, you’ll get more out of your purchase with bigger savings from Prime Day’s bargains.

You’d notice that the Beats Prime Day deals that we recommended aren’t just from Amazon. That’s because other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have also slashed the prices of Beats devices to try to get shoppers to buy them from their platforms. With so many online channels, it would be hard to keep track of where you can get certain Beats headphones or earbuds at their lowest price, but we’ve done the hard work so you won’t have to. The links on this page will take you to the best bargains for Beats products, and we’ll keep releasing updates to make sure that this stays true throughout Prime Day.