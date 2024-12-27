 Skip to main content
The Beats Solo 4 are still 50% off for the holidays

Earlier this year, Beats finally updated the Beats Solo3 with the release of the Beats Solo 4 — and they’re 50% off at multiple retailers for the holidays.

The Beats Solo line of on-ear headphones was originally released in 2009 (back when they were the Beats by Dr. Dre Solo), and since then, they’ve been the company’s most popular line of headphones. But the Beats Solo3 were getting long in the tooth, and it was eight years until we finally saw the Beats Solo 4.

Visually, the Beats Solo 4 look almost identical to the Solo3. It’s under the hood where Beats made the majority of the improvements. The Solo 4 improved the battery for an extra 10 hours of battery life (up from 40 to 50), new 40mm drivers that are designed to reduce distortion, USB-C charging and USB-C lossless and high-res audio, and personalized spatial audio with head tracking (if paired with an iOS device).

Among the the biggest improvements are the softer earpads and less clamping force (although they stay securely on your head), which make the Beats Solo 4 more comfortable than the Solo3. On-ear headphones tend to cause headaches when worn for a couple of hours, but you’re not likely to run into that issue with the Beats Solo 4. I’ve worn them for hours at a time, almost forgetting that they were still on my head. There’s a drawback for glasses wearers, though — because on-ear headphones press against your ears and not directly on your skull, it can be uncomfortable wearing glasses with the Beats Solo 4. (This is a drawback of all on-ear headphones.)

Still, if you’re looking for a set of headphones that deliver a bright, clear sound while still having good support in the bass, the Beats Solo 4 are an excellent choice, especially for the sale price of $100.

