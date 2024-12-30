The Beats Solo 4 are 35% off — get them from Amazon for just $130

Are you still on the hunt for headphone deals as the holiday season draws to a close? You may want to check out this offer from Amazon for the Beats Solo 4, which are on sale with a 35% discount. From their original price of $200, they’re down to a more affordable $130. You’ll need to be quick in completing your purchase for these wireless headphones though — with Beats among the most popular brands in the space, it’s possible that the stocks up for sale run out extremely soon. Hurry if you want to pocket the $70 in savings!

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones

We described the Beats Solo 4 as “a gentle evolution” to their predecessor, the Beats Solo 3, as the brand’s bestselling line of wireless headphones doesn’t need a huge overhaul. The Beats Solo 4 are light and comfortable to wear with their ergonomic design and adjustable ear cups, and they’re compatible with both iOS and Android devices. They can last for up to 50 hours on a single charge, and Fast Fuel technology replenishes up to 5 hours of usage with just 10 minutes of charging.

For Beats fans, our Beats Solo 4 versus Beats Studio Pro comparison discusses the differences between these two models. While the Beats Studio Pro have active noise cancellation and offer better sound quality, the Beats Solo 4 may be used even when their battery is drained through their 3.5mm audio cable. Both headphones support 24-bit/48kHz lossless audio via USB-C and spatial audio, but with the Beats Solo 4 selling for a much more affordable price — and even lower with Amazon’s discount — you’ll get immense value for your money with these wireless headphones.

We’re always on the lookout for Beats headphone deals because there’s a lot of demand for the brand’s products, and you wouldn’t want to miss this one from Amazon — the Beats Solo 4 for only $130, following a $70 discount on their sticker price of $200. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires, so you have to move fast if you don’t want to miss out. Proceed with your transaction for the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones as soon as you can, while they’re still 35% off.