 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Beats Solo 4 are 35% off — get them from Amazon for just $130

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Beats Solo 4.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Are you still on the hunt for headphone deals as the holiday season draws to a close? You may want to check out this offer from Amazon for the Beats Solo 4, which are on sale with a 35% discount. From their original price of $200, they’re down to a more affordable $130. You’ll need to be quick in completing your purchase for these wireless headphones though — with Beats among the most popular brands in the space, it’s possible that the stocks up for sale run out extremely soon. Hurry if you want to pocket the $70 in savings!

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones

We described the Beats Solo 4 as “a gentle evolution” to their predecessor, the Beats Solo 3, as the brand’s bestselling line of wireless headphones doesn’t need a huge overhaul. The Beats Solo 4 are light and comfortable to wear with their ergonomic design and adjustable ear cups, and they’re compatible with both iOS and Android devices. They can last for up to 50 hours on a single charge, and Fast Fuel technology replenishes up to 5 hours of usage with just 10 minutes of charging.

For Beats fans, our Beats Solo 4 versus Beats Studio Pro comparison discusses the differences between these two models. While the Beats Studio Pro have active noise cancellation and offer better sound quality, the Beats Solo 4 may be used even when their battery is drained through their 3.5mm audio cable. Both headphones support 24-bit/48kHz lossless audio via USB-C and spatial audio, but with the Beats Solo 4 selling for a much more affordable price — and even lower with Amazon’s discount — you’ll get immense value for your money with these wireless headphones.

Related

We’re always on the lookout for Beats headphone deals because there’s a lot of demand for the brand’s products, and you wouldn’t want to miss this one from Amazon — the Beats Solo 4 for only $130, following a $70 discount on their sticker price of $200. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires, so you have to move fast if you don’t want to miss out. Proceed with your transaction for the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones as soon as you can, while they’re still 35% off.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
These Treblab wireless earbuds are designed for workouts, and they’re 40% off
The Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds with their charging case.

If you're searching for affordable wireless earbuds you can wear while working out, take a look at the Treblab X3 Pro. They already provide amazing value at their original price of $100, so they're a steal right now from Amazon following a $40 discount that brings their price down to just $60. There's no telling how long you'll have the chance to buy these wireless earbuds at 40% off, so if you want to make sure you get them for a lower price than usual, you're going to want to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds
The Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds are designed to let you privately listen to your personal playlist during your workouts. They feature ergonomic ear hooks that make sure they stay in place even during the most intense exercises, and they also come with five sizes of eartips so that you choose the ones with the most comfortable and secure fit. The wireless earbuds have an IPX5 rating for water and dust resistance, so they won't be damaged when you sweat and when you take them outdoors.

Read more
Sony noise-canceling headphones for less than $100? Get them from Best Buy
The Sony WHCH720N noise-canceling headphones on a desk.

Don't miss this chance to get a fantastic pair of noise-canceling headphones for less than $100. Best Buy is currently selling the Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones for only $90. That's following a $60 discount on their original price of $150. This is one of the most attractive headphone deals that we've recently seen, so there's a chance that stocks are already running low. If you want to take advantage of this offer, you're going to have to hurry with your transaction as it could be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-CH720N wireless noise-canceling headphones
The most important feature of the Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones is their noise cancellation technology. While they're not on the same level as the much more expensive Sony WH-1000XM5, they're still very capable of keeping you immersed in the music that you're listening to or the videos that you're watching. The noise-canceling headphones also offer an adjustable Ambient Sound mode, which will allow you to determine how much you'll hear of your surroundings without having to take them off. The Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones also come with Adaptive Sound Control. The tech senses where you are and automatically makes adjustments to Ambient Sound settings for the ideal listening experience.

Read more
A 75-inch 4K TV for less than $500? Grab this Vizio deal
The Vizio 4K smart TV with the Vizio Home Screen on display.

For affordable TV deals, one of the brands that you should target is Vizio. Here's an offer from Walmart that could be what you've been looking for: the 75-inch Vizio 4K HDR smart TV for only $478, following a $120 discount on its original price of $598. There's no telling how long stocks will remain available, as it's pretty rare to get a chance to buy a screen of this size for less than $500. If you don't want to miss out on this bargain, we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Vizio 4K HDR smart TV
Vizio has made a name for itself as one of the best TV brands. That's because it maintains amazing picture quality while keeping costs down. That's on full display with the 75-inch Vizio 4K HDR smart TV -- you'll be enjoying 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike images, support for most advanced HDR formats for vivid details, and Dolby Vision for a theater-like experience in the comfort of your living room. All of this will be maximized by the 75-inch screen. You'll have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have the appropriate space.

Read more