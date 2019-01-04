Digital Trends
Home Theater

B&O’s Beoplay E8 earbuds eliminate the need for any wires

Simon Cohen
By
1 of 9
B&O Beoplay E8 2.0
B&O Beoplay E8 2.0
B&O Beoplay E8 2.0
B&O Beoplay E8 2.0
B&O Beoplay E8 2.0
B&O Beoplay E8 2.0
B&O Beoplay E8 2.0
B&O Beoplay E8 2.0
B&O Beoplay E8 2.0

Riddle us this: What could make a set of outstanding, fully wireless earbuds, even more outstanding? By making their charging case wireless, too, of course! That is the plan for the next version of B&O’s Beoplay E8s — the Beoplay E8 2.0 — due to hit the market next month for $350.

When we reviewed the Beoplay E8s in 2017, we were impressed by the overall level of quality of these fully wireless earbuds. It’s the kind of thing you expect from a brand as famous for its designs as for its sound quality, and the E8s definitely lived up to B&O’s reputation. We did find two areas for improvement, however. The first was the price. $300 was a lot to pay for wireless earbuds, and it still is. The new version is $50 more, so the Danish brand clearly isn’t worried about alienating buyers with sticker shock.

The second concern was battery life. B&O claimed a four-hour run when listening at average volume, and though we didn’t push the E8s to the limit, other fully wireless earbuds on the market were already offering longer lifespans. Unfortunately, B&O hasn’t seen fit to improve these specs on the E8 2.0, which is all the more surprising given the quantum leap in battery life we expect all wireless earbuds to see this year, thanks to some new Qualcomm chips.

On the bright side, the E8 2.0s do come with a new charging case. It’s sleeker, made of leather and brushed aluminum, and can hold three full charges for a total of 16 hours of play time. Also new is the ability to recharge the case via USB-C. But the biggest change is that the charging case is itself a wireless device, able to recharge from a separate wireless charging pad, eliminating even more cable-dependency.

Did you already buy a set of E8s when they came out? Not to worry — you can get in on the wireless charging action as the new charging case is fully compatible with the previous generation, and can be purchased on its own (or with the optional charging pad). The case will cost $200 while the price of the charging pad has yet to be released. Interestingly, B&O decided to sell the E8 2.0 earbuds separately, too, at $125 each. Presumably for people who inadvertently lose one (or both) and don’t think they should have to cough up another $350 to replace them.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best streaming devices
real products movies inspired by tv talkboy
Movies & TV

10 fictional products from movies and TV that fans willed into existence

You might be surprised to find out that products like Cheesy Poofs and Sex Panther Cologne did not exist when the TV series and movies they were featured in first debuted. But they became so popular that they were actually made.
Posted By Christine Persaud
roku ultra vs amazon fire tv nvidia shield apple apps screenshot
Home Theater

Roku’s app ditches the hardware, becomes a one-stop streaming shop

No longer content to simply make dumb TVs smart, Roku has added its ad-supported Roku Channel to its iOS and Android apps. With plans for subscription content in the works, this could be the future of Roku's streaming strategy.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Home Theater

Wireless headphones are finally awesome, and these are our favorites

With sleek form factors, prime audio quality, and the freedom of untethered listening, there has never been a better time to pick up a pair of wireless headphones. These are the best ones currently available.
Posted By Parker Hall
lg 8k oled wallpaper ces 2019 88 inch
Home Theater

LG to show 88-inch 8K OLED, new ‘Wallpaper’ OLED, 8K LCD, and more at CES 2019

LG has revealed some details about the premium televisions it will show at CES 2019, but it isn't all about the 88-inch 8K OLED. HDMI 2.1, eARC, and Amazon Alexa are all exciting new features making an appearance, too.
Posted By Caleb Denison
wicked audio headphone lineup ces 2019 dunmore
Home Theater

Wicked Audio’s CES headphone lineup includes waterproof true wireless buds

Wicked Audio has announced the brand-new headphone lineup it will show off at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, including an exciting pair of waterproof true wireless earbuds with six hours of battery life.
Posted By Parker Hall
Movies & TV

'Punisher' season 2 gets a new trailer and confirmed premiere date

The Punisher is getting a second season on Netflix, with Jon Bernthal returning to play Marvel Comics' gun-toting antihero, Frank Castle. Here's everything we know about season 2 of The Punisher so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
klipsch announces 2019 lineup ces t5 true wireless
Home Theater

Klipsch’s first true wireless earbuds arrive ahead of CES 2019

Klipsch will soon sell a pair of earbuds that come in a silver case that looks to be fashioned after a classic silver lighter. It also announced five new sound bars and fresh speakers ahead of this year's CES conference.
Posted By Parker Hall
best stand-up on netflix dave chapelle
Movies & TV

Sit down and watch some of the best stand-up comedy on Netflix

Feeling a little funny? There are hundreds of hilarious comedy specials out there, and you can't be expected to comb through them all. Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of the best stand-up specials on Netflix.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best black mirror episodes bandersnatch
Movies & TV

The 10 best 'Black Mirror' episodes are thought-provoking, disturbing, mesmerizing

After watching all 19 episodes across four seasons and one stand-alone movie, we've selected and ranked the best Black Mirror episodes released so far. Read on to find out if your favorite episode from the award-winning Netflix series made…
Posted By Christine Persaud, Rick Marshall
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

CES 2019: Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Home Theater

Watch Amazon Video on your Chromecast — no Fire TV Stick needed

Amazon won't add Chromecast capability to its Instant Video app for Android any time soon, and it won't release an app for Android TV. But there's still a way to get that video on your TV by using your computer and a browser extension.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

Still listening on tinny TV speakers? Try one of our favorite soundbars

You no longer have to sacrifice sound for size when selecting home audio equipment. Check out our picks for the best soundbars, whether you're looking for budget options, pure power, smarts, or tons of features.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Lose the torrents. Here's how to watch 'Game of Thrones' online (legally)

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on TV, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Rick Marshall