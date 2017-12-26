Get your vinyl spinning (and sounding) right with the best phono preamps

Great-sounding vinyl setups don’t have to cost an arm and a leg. They can be pieced together and slowly upgraded over time, an ever-changing amalgamation of gear that is steadily upgraded as the years go by. If you’re just starting your vinyl collection and own a solid turntable, the next big piece of the listening puzzle could be a phono preamp, which is why we’ve compiled this list some of the best phono preamps around. But first, a little background on the technology.

What is a phono preamp?

While amplifiers and receivers with phono inputs built in are making a comeback with vinyl’s recent resurgence, many modern devices have cut the phono input to cut costs. A phono preamp is an outboard device that steps into that void, boosting a turntable’s output so modern electronics can play it at the proper volume level, while adding equalization standardized by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for improved accuracy to the music. There are really two main reasons to get a stand-alone phono preamp: Either your turntable or amplifier is devoid of a built-in phono preamp, or you’ve decided to upgrade your setup with better sound than what’s afforded by your built-in options.

You can easily blow a bundle on a high-end solution, but luckily there are plenty of models that provide great sound at a totally reasonable price. That’s where our list comes in. Here are our favorite affordable phono preamps, ranging in price from budget solutions to long-term investments.

Note: We’ll be using a lot of vinyl terminology in this piece. If you’re still new to the technology, scroll to the bottom for a glossary of terms commonly used in the vinyl world.

Under $50

Rolls VP29 ($50) Those looking for a simple plug-and-play phono preamp will love the Rolls VP29, which has no buttons or knobs and is designed to perform one task and one task only — amplifying the sound of your favorite vinyl to standard playback level with RIAA equalization. A fire-red box that’s made in the U.S., the VP29 also features a 3.5mm jack, making it perfect for connecting to powered speakers or soundbars so you can skip the amplifier altogether. Buy one now from: Amazon Art Pro Audio DJPRE II ($50) ART Pro Audio has made a name for itself as a purveyor of solid studio gear for some time now. The company’s affordable and intuitive VLA II compressor is a workhorse in many a home studio. ART Pro brings its considerable sonic talents to the DJPRE II, a small rounded box that offers many features even pricier models lack. Along with standard RIAA equalization, the DJPRE II allows you to choose between a low-cut and flat frequency response, as well as offering gain control to allow for optimum performance with your specific setup, or to properly feed an input device for preserving your vinyl in digital form. It’s even compatible with turntable cartridges that require special input capacitance levels, meaning even high-end buyers can consider the DJPRE II, while it’s low price presents a feature-packed solution for any budget. The TCC TC-750 LC is another solid option at this price point for those who want an adjustable gain output. Buy one now from: Amazon

Sub-$100

Music Hall Mini ($90) If you’re eyeing a longer-term upgrade, you may want to look to acclaimed preamp maker Music Hall. The company’s tiny, American-made Mini uses a moving magnet preamp to increase the volume of the RIAA-equalized signal, providing a clean boost of sound for your amplifier to grab hold of. Like the Rolls VP29, the Music Hall features a 3.5mm output in addition to RCA connection, making it one of the best phono preamps at its price point for those with a nice pair of powered studio monitors. Buy one now from: Amazon U-Turn Pluto ($99) We’ve been using the U-Turn Pluto as an external phono preamp for some time now in the Digital Trends testing room, and have been impressed by its simple and elegant design, as well as the great sound it provides. A clean, plug-and-play preamp from one of our favorite manufacturers of affordable turntables, the Pluto adheres to the traditional RIAA equalization standard, and adds high-quality internal components to boost your signal chain via simple RCA connection. If you’ve got an entry-level turntable and a quality amplifier, or are looking to upgrade your phono preamp from the one built in to your deck, this is an excellent choice. Buy one now from: Amazon Pro-Ject Audio Phono Box ($99) Though the sound coming through the Pro-Ject Phono Box is virtually indistinguishable from U-Turn’s Pluto, the Phono Box does have an extra trick up its sleeve for more high-end vinyl enthusiasts. At the back is a button that allows you to choose between optimization for moving magnet and moving coil cartridge turntables. If you already own a high quality turntable (such as Pro-Ject’s Debut Carbon) and are considering upgrading to the pricier moving coil cartridges long-term, this is a great option. Buy one now from: Amazon

Over $100