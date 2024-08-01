 Skip to main content
Best back to school AirPods deals: 3rd Gen, Pro and Max

By

With the back-to-school period finally upon us, now is the perfect time to snag yourself some Apple deals on AirPods. While they can get quite pricey, especially if you go for some of the higher-end options, Apple does make some of the best earbuds on the market, so you do pay for that premium. Luckily, the deals below do help lessen that blow, and there are some options, such as the older AirPods 2, that give you the Apple earbuds experience without costing an arm and a leg. Either way, be sure to check our roundup of the best Apple AirPods deals below.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) — $70, was $130

The Apple AirPods 2 with their charging case on a desk.
Digital Trends

While most Apple products do tend to be quite expensive, the Apple AirPods 2 are an excellent option and budget-friendly option if you want to snag a pair of Apple earbuds. It comes with the newest H1 chip, the same as the AirPods Max, which gives you a very smooth experience when connecting to Apple devices. The audio quality is also pretty excellent, although the sound has been smoothed over and neutralized a bit. The lack of waterproof protection makes it hard to recommend for exercising and being outside in bad weather. Even so, it’s a solid price, so it’s worth grabbing, especially with the discount.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) — $130, was $169

New Apple AirPods 3 - Spatial Audio - Long Battery
Apple

Of course, if you’re willing to pay a little extra, then the AirPods 3 is the way to go if you’re looking for something that balances cost with features. Not only is the sound quality excellent, but it even comes with things like spatial audio, which is neat, and a proper IPX4 rating, so you don’t have to worry about taking it out in the rain or when exercising. That said, their main disadvantage is a lack of ANC, and since they don’t have a rubber tip, they can’t quite make a good seal, meaning that loud noises will likely get through, so it might not be the best option if you commute in very noises places.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $180, was $250

A person wearing the Apple AirPods Pro 2.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Of course, the AirPods Pro 2 are some of the highest-end earbuds that you can get from Apple, and they have all the associated technology to boot. For example, they have some of the best ANC when it comes to earbuds, and the same goes for the excellent transparency mode. You also get both great sound and call quality, while the wear sensors mean that music pauses when you take the earbuds off, so you don’t have to go into your phone. As for battery life, you get a full 30 hours when you include the case, which is really excellent for a pair of earbuds.

Apple AirPods Max — $499, was $549

A woman wearing the silver Apple AirPods Max.
Apple / Apple

If you’re looking for a pair of headphones from Apple, then the only real option is the AirPods Max, which isn’t a problem at all, considering they are some of the best headphones on the market. Of course, being headphones, they have excellent passive noise canceling, but the ANC is top-notch and industry-leading and only really slightly beaten out by Sony’s XM5. Besides that, the audio quality is excellent, with a solid base and a very clear mid-range that makes them a real pleasure to listen to. You also get things like spatial audio, and a good 25-hour battery life, which may be a bit lower than some other higher-end options, but is practically pretty much the same since it should last you a couple of days and give you enough time to charge it.

