It’s the summer, and aside from July 4th and Prime Day, there are few big summer holidays to anchor big sales around. That’s enough to get the price-conscious deals shopper anxious. Fortunately, retailers are willing to take things into their own hands to provide good options for consumers that are seeking out a deal. Such is the case with Best Buy, who has started their Member Deal Days sale. During this sale, there are Best Buy deals available for members and non-members alike that can save you big money on some of our favorite products.

Much like the upcoming Prime Day deals, the very best of the deals are reserved for members. Fortunately, however, you do not have to be a My Best Buy Plus member to get a discount. Though, if you were curious about it, now is the time to join. In any event, tap the button below to see all deals going on at Best Buy right now. Then, keep reading for some of the best deals to look at the deals that made us look twice.

JBL Tune Flex — $70, was $100

If you want a discounted pair of AirPods alternatives, the JBL Tune Flex are a great place to start. Their look is fairly similar, especially if you get the white color variation, and they have active noise cancelation (ANC) and put out decent bass. They even have the somewhat unique feature of being usable without the ear tips. Using the JBL Tune Flex without the ear tips helps allow more sound in, letting you feel more in tune with the environment around you, should you need to be more aware of your surroundings.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II — $199, was $279

If you want to keep your surroundings quiet, the Bose QuietComfort II are the way to go. Considered the best noise canceling earbuds for average users, these earbuds have easy to use ANC and transparency modes available. Our Bose QuietComfort II review goes into all of the details, including a very interesting feature for the easily startled: ActiveSense. This feature, when enabled, dampens sudden loud sounds even while you’re in the “Aware” mode. In this way, loud bangs and crashes won’t make you jump a mile. And, speaking of sudden, the earbuds’ IPX4 environmental protection rating means that a quick burst of rain or other drip of water on your new buds won’t destroy them right away. Overall, these earbuds are perfect for taking music (and quiet) with you wherever you go.

Jabra Elite 10 — $200 with Best Buy Plus, was $250

Best Buy is offering $50 off for Plus members on their entire collection of Jabra earbuds, including the Jabra Elite 10. These earbuds are quite comfortable due to their unique shape, designed after scanning over 62,000 real ears. Yet, since this comfort is based on shape, they’re some of the most durable earbuds you’ll find with an IP57 rating, meaning they can handle both dust and water. Our Jabra Elite 10 review definitely highlights the earbuds comfort, but also points out their easily accessible spatial audio. Here, the spatial audio works with whatever you’re listening to, a great improvement over many other source-specific spatial audio headphones and earbuds.

65-inch Insignia F30 — $300, was $450

Here’s a TV on the larger side with a lower price. With most of the features of modern TVs intact — a 4K resolution, HDR, and voice control via Alexa — you won’t necessarily notice that this is a great budget TV, however. It’s also worth noting that this is a Fire TV, which means you can use all of the Fire TV tricks you’ve learned over the years with this TV, too, such as using the app on your phone to use it as a second remote or connect with Bluetooth headphones for TV watching for a more private experience.

65-inch Samsung TU69OT Crystal — $400, was $480

Samsung’s TU69OT creates a good picture with a combination of its HDR and PurColor techs, which work together to bring you a wide variety of colors that are tuned carefully. This TV also has 4K upscaling, making even older content look good in crisp 4K. Working with the TV is easy through its Tizen OS, and it can be controlled via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, take your pick. You’ll also be able to navigate to the content you really want to watch via the Universal Guide feature. This gives you TV shows and movies to choose from, all in one place, based on both your current mood and previous watch history. You can even set sports teams to follow and your TU69OT will remind you when their games go live.

65-inch LG C3 Series OLED evo — $1,500, was $1,700

For a premium pick and one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’re going to find at the moment, check out this offer on the LG C3 Series OLED evo. It’s known for its beautiful colors and contrasts as well as its surprising capabilities as a gaming TV. Our LG C3 OLED evo review sings high praises on the TV, with emphasis on quality motion display, a just-right brightness level, and more. The only problem? The TV was, at MSRP, just a little too pricey to compete with other members of the best TVs club of the day. This discount should right things and make this TV a ‘yes’ in your book.

85-inch Samsung QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV — $3,000 for Plus members, else $3,300, was $4,000

There’s a lot to be said for and against the best 8K TVs of today, as they can be expensive and content is very slowly coming out in 8K. The doubly-discounted QN800C (once for everyone, twice for My Best Buy Plus members) becomes the perfect way to upgrade. With its neural processor, it can actually upscale content to 8K on its own, so you don’t have to wait for movie makers to do it. It comes with 8K+ HDR and Pantone-validated colors that display on the anti-glare screen. You’ll also get access to the Samsung Gaming Hub with this TV, allowing you to stream games directly from your TV as if it were some sort of console.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook — $199, was $319

At the end of the day, most of us just want a laptop to be able to type up some documents and watch a few YouTube tutorials. Not everyone needs the 4090-filled gaming laptop. The best Chromebooks are rapidly filling the needs of average users that are paying too much for even mid-tier devices. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is incredibly cheap, has 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC local storage. It won’t be playing today’s hottest games, but it also won’t be super easy to get distracted while you use it. If you’re the type that sees the less-is-more potential for this kind of laptop, the extra $100+ off will make it even more enticing.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED — $1,000, was $1,300

For a mid-range creator’s laptop at a decent discount, check out the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED. Inside it has an RTX 3050, which makes it reliable for most gaming as well as some creative uses. You’ll also appreciate its 16GB of RAM and terabyte of storage. The OLED screen is a nice touch, too. Our Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED review highlights the laptop’s fast performance, light weight of 4.17 pounds, and attractive OLED screen. What it all boils down to is that this laptop is “boring” in all the right ways and comes with an attractive price.

MacBook Pro (M3 Pro chip) — $2,149 for Plus members, else $2,199, was $2,499

If you’re an Apple fan, you’ll know that Apple deals on their top products — like the MacBook Pro — are few and far between. People are just willing to buy them whenever at their full price. However, right now, are discounted for hundreds of dollars, and more for Plus members. Are favorite is on the MacBook Pro 16, which comes with the M3 Pro chip, has an impressive 18GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The big thing about this MacBook is its size, as it has a very wide 16.2 inch screen, but you’ll like every inch of it with its 4K Ultra HD resolution. Even your webcam will be of high quality, with the 1080p FaceTime cam. Despite its size and power, the MacBook Pro M3 has a battery life up to 22 hours.

Editors' Recommendations