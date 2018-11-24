Be it inclement weather, the need to escape from friends and family, or the desire to save a buck, Cyber Monday is a great time to consider a new TV purchase. After all, many of the best brands will have deep discounts on models both old and new, giving you the opportunity to snag a new viewing experience for a song. Plus, with everything from holiday specials to NFL playoffs coming up, it’s easy to justify a brand new screen to view them with.
But though there are plenty of excellent options during this consumer holiday, there are also a few brands you should avoid. Never fear, dear consumers — we’ve got you covered. Here are the best Cyber Monday TV deals, from affordable sets for smaller rooms to massive home theater options that will wow your friends and neighbors during your next viewing party.
Best TV Deals
Cyber Monday is one of the best days to buy a new TV, and the quality of TVs on sale this year has never been better.
Samsung 65″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV UN65NU8000FXZA (2018 model)$998 $2000
YOU SAVE $1002
The only thing better than a 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV from Samsung is one that comes with Bixby voice control at 50% off regular price.
Samsung UN55NU8000 4K Ultra HD TV (2018)$748 $898
YOU SAVE $150
Samsung’s 8 Series TVs feature 4K resolution and Samsung’s awesome Tizen smart TV interface. This is a great deal on a 55-inch TV with Samsung’s reputation behind it.
Insignia 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition NS-39DF510NA19$190 $250
YOU SAVE $60
Watch 1080p picture quality for lifelike detail, rich contrast, and brilliant colors. Built-in Fire TV lets you enjoy thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.
LG 65-Inch E8 Series OLED 4K Ultra HD HDR TV (2018)$2597 $3497
YOU SAVE $900
The top-of-the-line 4K UHD OLED LG combines pixel-level dimming, the most powerful intelligent image processor yet for LG, built-in Google Assistant for intelligent voice control with added Alexa compatibility, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio to pull you into the on-screen action.
LG 65-inch C8 Series OLED 4K Ultra HD HDR TV (2018)$2399 $2997
YOU SAVE $598
The 65-inch version of the best TV of the year has more to love. The price has never been lower.
LG 55-inch C8 Series OLED 4K Ultra HD HDR TV (2018)$1697 $2199
YOU SAVE $502
This is the best TV of the year, and though the price has been coming down in recent months, this is the best price we’ve seen yet!
LG 65UK7700PUD 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 Model)$847 $1500
YOU SAVE $653
Support for multiple video formats within the LG’s 4K dynamic range plus advanced tone mapping technology optimizes images on the fly. With LG’s ThinQ AI you can use your voice to control the television and other smart home devices.
Samsung UN43NU7100 Flat 43″ 4K UHD 7 Series Smart LED TV (2018)$378 $500
YOU SAVE $122
Samsung’s 7 Series supports 4K content and upscales non-4K content on-the-fly. In addition to millions of vibrant color shades, Samsung’s Motion Rate 120 keeps up with on-screen action scenes. Use the single remote for the TV controls and to navigate streaming content.
Samsung QN65Q6F Flat 65″ QLED 4K UHD 6 Series Smart TV 2018$1298 $2200
YOU SAVE $902
Samsung’s 4K UHD 6 Series QLED screen will pop your eyes with its contast depth and high dynamic color range. Bixby Voice is built in to help you find the streaming and live content you want.
Samsung 58NU7100 Flat 58″ 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV 2018$548 $650
YOU SAVE $102
Samsung’s 7 Series supports 4K content and upscales non-4K content on-the-fly. In addition to millions of vibrant color shades, Samsung’s Motion Rate 120 keeps up with on-screen action scenes. Use the single remote for the TV controls and to navigate streaming content.
Samsung UN82NU8000 Flat 82″ 4K UHD 8 Series Smart LED TV (2018)$2498 $2998
YOU SAVE $500
Samsung’s 8 Series includes HDR Plus, an Ultra Slim Array, 240 Hz refresh rate, and millions of shade of color HDTVs cannot create. Voice control smart TV with Bixby Voice.
Samsung UN65NU8000 4K Ultra HD TV (2018)$998 $1298
YOU SAVE $300
This 65-inch version of Samsung’s 8 Series TV is discounted even more heavily than the 55-inch version, making it a great choice for a big TV under $1000.
TCL 55S405 4K Ultra HD Roku TV (2017)$450 $600
YOU SAVE $150
TCL’s TVs offer incredibly good quality for the money. This pick with Roku’s awesome smart TV interface built in is an incredibly good deal.
Samsung 55″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart QLED HDR TV QN55Q7FN (2018 model)$1298 $2300
YOU SAVE $1002
QLED is Samsung’s best picture technology and this 55-inch 4K HDR TV has it, and at a fantastic discount.
Sony XBR55X900F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 Model)$1098 $1298
YOU SAVE $200
Stepping up with a 3840 x 2160 pixel display resolution the 55-inch XPR’s 4K HDTV display delivers on detail, color, and fast-action clarity. This smart LED display TV is Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice command-compatible.
Sony XBR49X900F 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 Model)$898 $1100
YOU SAVE $202
Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, the 49-inch XPR has an X1 Extreme processor for wide contrast and brightness ranges, Sony’s X-Motion Clarity to keep up with action scenes, and 4K HDTV image range.
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition 50LF621U19$300 $400
YOU SAVE $100
Watch true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors. Built-in Fire TV lets you enjoy thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.
Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition 32LF221U19$130 $180
YOU SAVE $50
Watch 720p picture quality with deep blacks and rich colors. Built-in Fire TV lets you enjoy thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.
TCL 55S517 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model)$530 $700
YOU SAVE $170
The 55-inch TCL combines 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with Dolby Vision’s high dynamic range (HDR) to produce the most lifelike pictures. Edge LED backlighting chips in with dynamic contrast control for deep blacks. The TV is smart, good-looking, and available at anprecdented price.
Samsung 55″ Class Curved 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV UN55NU7300FXZA (2018 model)$598 $799
YOU SAVE $201
For some people, nothing is more immersive than big, curved screen TV, If that’s you, this is your deal. 55-inches for under $600.
Samsung 65″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV UN65NU7100 (2018 model)$748 $1300
YOU SAVE $552
This step-up model of 65-inch 4K HDR Samsung Smart TV is also a terrific deal right now.
Samsung 43″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV UN43NU6900 (2018 Model)$279 $500
YOU SAVE $221
A 43-inch 4K HDR Samsung Smart TV for under $300? It’s not crazy talk, it’s Black Friday my friend.
Samsung 32″ Class HD (720P) Smart LED TV$178 $198
YOU SAVE $20
The 32-inch TV comes with vibrant HD display, smart TV features, and built-in Wi-Fi.
Sharp LC-55Q7030U$330 $500
YOU SAVE $170
If you don’t mind accepting some compromise on both picture and sound quality, this 4K HDR from Sharp is a great buy.
LG 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65SK8000PUA$897 $1200
YOU SAVE $303
You’ve heard of HD, but have you heard of super HD? This 2018 LG TV has it all at an affordable price.