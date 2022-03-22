The best indoor TV antennas for 2022

Indoor antennas can solve a number of TV problems in one swipe. They let you cut your cable bill, receive HD or 4K broadcasts totally for free (in the right regions), and typically work with built-in TV tuners straight out of the box. And with today’s indoor antenna designs, there’s no need to mess with complicated outdoor placements: A nearby window or shelf is all you need!

If you’re on the hunt to enable HD+ broadcasts for your home theater, we’ve got the best indoor TV antenna models you need to look at, starting with the user-friendly Winegard Amped Pro.

Note: It’s a good idea to check your TV for a coaxial connection before you begin. Most TVs still have these ports, and they are necessary for many indoor TV antenna devices. Let's get into it.

Winegard Amped Pro

Best overall indoor TV antenna

Pros Super user-friendly with the accompanying app

Software to enhance signals

Strong 60-mile radius rating Cons Some more rural users may want more than a 60-mile range

This Winegard antenna shows up on some of our other antenna lists as one of the most user-friendly options available — the perfect choice if you don’t want to waste time or energy adding an indoor antenna. The Amped Pro lets you skip right to browsing your free channels ASAP thanks to its friendly setup app and Bluetooth pairing, which cuts out any confusion for new users.

The “Amped” part is also far from an exaggeration: This antenna was designed to pick up signs from up to 60 miles away, a strong rating for getting as many channel options as you can in your area. It also uses Clear Circuit technology to help make broadcasts more accurate and less prone to suddenly pixelating at key moments. You can also easily mount it anywhere that works, including the back of your TV, a nearby wall, or a window.

Antennas Direct ClearStream Eclipse

Blends in with any decor

Pros Tons of placement options

Can use Antenna Direct's app to review nearby TV towers

Easily paintable to the color of your walls Cons Limited 35-mile range

The ClearStream Eclipse is a simple circle that you can stick on any nearby surface, making it especially useful for TV setups where you don’t have much space but still want to add an antenna. It’s even paintable, so you can paint it to match your wall or nearby décor. The 12-foot coaxial cable also gives you plenty of options to place the antenna away from your TV.

The model is rated for signals up to 35 miles away, and Antenna’s Direct has an Antenna Point app that can help you locate nearby TV towers to see what signals you are most likely to pick up at this range. There aren’t a lot of extra bells or whistles here, but the ease of placement is unparalleled.

Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro

Best for no-fuss setup

Pros Full range of features including amplifier

Built-in signal indicator to detect best placement

Fits nearly anywhere Cons Requires extra USB connection to connect the power injector.

Mohu is another favored brand of our for indoor antenna products. They make high-powered, compact antennas that are great fits for apartments, living rooms, dorms, and similar indoor spots. This 65-mile antenna showcases some of Mohu’s best work. Don’t let the basic rectangle design fool you; this UHF/Hi-VHF multi-directional antenna has a wide range, is fully ready for 4K signals, and includes a compact amplifier to help improve signal strength. If you want to ensure signal quality, this is a great option.

The Leaf Supreme Pro also has a built-in signal indicator, so you can move it around your TV area to get an idea of where the best placement is without needing to do a time-consuming channel check every single time. It comes with a 12-foot coaxial cable for connections and a power injector USB attachment to power the amplifier directly from your TV.

1byone Amplified Antenna

Best for signal range

Pros Amazing 200 mile range

Affordable

Extra-long cable Cons Larger design that's harder to hide

Picks like our Antenna’s Direct antenna have a smaller range at 35 miles, designed primarily for those who live in more urban areas where TV towers tend to have plenty of overlap. This 1byone antenna goes the opposite direction. It has a massive 200-mile range that attempts to pick up signals from as many towers as possible, a much better choice for those living in small towns or more rural areas.

The antenna is also one of the more affordable on our list and comes with an extra-long 17-foot cable. The downside to this immense range is that the antenna is bulkier than most with its dual fold-out sections, and you really want to place it as high as possible for the best results, so it may end up being more noticeable.

Antop Smart Bar Antenna

Best for extra features

Pros Impressive 80-mile range

Integrated FM radio

Adjustable amplifier Cons Not designed to hide away

For those who still want excellent range but don’t like the idea of attaching anything to their walls or windows, this indoor antenna offers an alternative. It’s a bar that you can set either horizontally or vertically, and it’s stylish enough to go with other objects around your TV center so you don’t have to worry about hiding anything. Range is impressive, too, at 80 miles, making this another model for picking up as many channels as possible.

While you can’t place this antenna on a wall or window, it does come with a few interesting extra features to compensate. That includes a smart boost system to amplify signals that can be turned on with a button, an integrated FM antenna for picking up radio channels, and amplifier modulation so you can control the strength of the amplifier to find the best settings for each channel.

Mohu Blade

Best affordable TV antenna

Pros Great budget pick

50-mile range

Built-in amplifier Cons Not as easy to place as some antennas

If you don’t want to spend much money at all on a TV antenna but still want results, Mohu has an option for you: The Blade, which falls under $20 while still offering a 50-mile range and built-in amplifier. This will get you the stations available in your area without breaking the bank. While it’s not a large bar, it’s also not as thin as the peel-and-paste options on our list, so you will need to make a little room for it behind or under your TV, or perhaps on a nearby window sill. Fortunately, the included 10-foot coaxial cable does give you a variety of placement options.

