You Asked: Best soundbars for Sony TVs and which budget Samsung QD-OLED should you choose?

On today’s episode of You Asked: What’s the best soundbar to pair with a Sony TV? Should you consider upgrading from the LG C3? Which Samsung QD-OLED offers the best value? And what’s the best big-screen TV that won’t break the bank?

Best Soundbars for Your Sony TV

Scott S asks: I just took the plunge and purchased the 77-inch Sony A95L to replace my 10-year-old Sony TV. Question is whether a good soundbar is worth it (assuming like a Sonos Arc) considering that I live in an apartment and the TV will only be about 10 feet away from the seating area. You have mentioned the great sound quality of the TV itself.

Thanks for the question, Scott, and congrats on the new TV! The A95L is one of our all-time favorites. And while it does have solid sound quality, a top-tier TV like that deserves to be paired with something to elevate the listening experience and match the superior visuals.

You mention the Sonos Arc, which is a great option, as is the Sonos Arc Ultra, which improves on an already great soundbar. I’d also say the Sonos Beam is worth taking a look at. It has a more subtle look that some prefer, but still packs the goods in terms of audio quality.

I don’t know how much you’re looking to spend, but I’d also suggest the Sony Bravia Theater Quad, since you spared no expense on the TV purchase.

The Theater Quad is not cheap, but it’s a perfect pairing with your Sony TV and is well suited for your apartment. Sony’s 360 Spatial Mapping does a great job dialing each speaker in based on placement.

Plus, with its Acoustic Center Sync feature allowing the TV audio to act as the center channel, the Theater Quad is designed to handle odd placements throughout a room to give you the best immersive audio experience for watching shows and movies. It’s also one of our favorite choices for music listening.

If you want a more direct head-to-head comparison of the top choices between Sonos and Sony, we did a video on that not too long ago. You can also check out our best soundbars list.

Upgrades from the LG C3 and Sony A80J?

Nicolas Lacroix asks: I have had the pleasure of two OLED sets for a few years now: a Sony A80J and LG C3. What would be the upgrade path in 2025? What’s going to look better? I want to go a bit bigger. My current sets are 55 inches and 65 inches, respectively. I’m also a latest gen console gamer.

Talk about good problems to have — needing to upgrade your two OLED TVs. In terms of taking the next steps with two of the top TV brands, both known for outstanding picture quality, here are some options in case you’re leaning one way or the other.

On the Sony side, look at the Bravia 8 Mark II or the A95L. Coming from an A80J, both recommended options are equipped with QD-OLED panels, offering brighter, more vibrant, and pure colors. We’ve raved about the A95L to no end, and the Bravia 8 Mark II should only improve on it.

However, since you mentioned wanting to go bigger than your 55-inch A80J, if you’re looking at 65 inches or certainly 77, the price difference between the A95L and Bravia 8 Mark II is significant. The 65-inch A95L is currently on sale for $2,900, while the Bravia 8 Mark II sits at $4,000. Also, the Bravia 8 Mark II is not available above 65 inches. So if you’re planning to purchase a pair of TVs, you might want to save where you can, and I’m not sure you’ll see $1,200 worth of difference. Some even rate the A95L higher than its “successor.”

When it comes to gaming, the differences are tiny. Both have the same inputs: two HDMI 2.1 ports and two HDMI 2.0. Both support 4K 120Hz gaming and VRR with virtually zero difference in input lag.

As for upgrading from your LG C3, that’s still a great TV and just two years old. But if you must, I’d say jump past the C-series to the LG G5 to see a real, noticeable improvement worth spending thousands of dollars on. The four-stack OLED panel significantly improves brightness and color purity, taking the G5 beyond the already excellent G4.

I mention the G4 because the new G5 costs a pretty penny, and the G4 is also a notable step up from your C3, just in case you want to save a bit. Both have four HDMI 2.1 inputs, plus a full slate of gaming features like 4K high refresh rates and VRR, making them great choices for gamers wanting to connect multiple consoles and audio devices.

Samsung S95C vs. S90D: Which Should You Buy?

@hermievanzyl9649 asks: For the same price, is the Samsung S95C or S90D a better option to buy and why?

These are both excellent TVs. As someone who has a 2023 Samsung TV as their daily driver, I’ve come to love it — the picture quality holds up extremely well and the user interface is just as snappy as day one.

When it comes to the two you mentioned, the S90D is a little brighter than the S95C and has slightly better picture processing. That’s not saying the S95C is bad — far from it. Unless you put them side by side, I don’t know if you’d notice a difference, and even then it’s splitting hairs.

The biggest difference is the One Connect Box that comes with the S95C. It lets you connect your external devices to the box instead of directly to the TV, giving you more flexibility with your setup, especially if your TV is hard to reach or mounted to the wall.

So, if you want that setup versatility, go with the S95C. If you want slightly improved image quality, go with the S90D.

I’ll also say — when I saw this question, I thought, “Where are they finding the S95C for that price right now?” Sure enough, there are a few places with it under $2,000. A solid deal for a QD-OLED, even if it’s a 2023 model.

Best Affordable Huge TVs Worth Buying?

@Pimpincrispy1978 asks: What is the most affordable 98- to 100-inch TV that is still worth buying? I’m guessing Samsung Crystal UHD is a hard no? I’m looking for another TV that I can enjoy for another 10 years or so.

Hey, you said it, not me. I’m going to go with a hard pass on the Crystal UHD, especially because Samsung has that DU9000 98-inch listed for $2,500 right now. For that money, you’re still getting a pretty basic LED TV with basic HDR performance.

For affordability, you should check out options from TCL and Hisense. The TCL QM6K is on sale for less than that Samsung, and you’re getting a Quantum Dot Mini LED panel that supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, and faster refresh rates. The QM7K only improves on that if you want to spend a bit more.

The same goes for Hisense with the 100-inch U7 from 2024. It’s on Amazon now for $1,900 and offers quantum dot color with full array local dimming, Dolby Vision and Atmos — the works.

I know you’re concerned with longevity, but I can’t guarantee any TV will last 10 years. They should, and some will, depending on how much and how you use it. But I wouldn’t pay more for a lesser TV just for a brand name.