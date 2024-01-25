 Skip to main content
Beyerdynamic’s DT 770 Pro X offers premium features for less

Simon Cohen
By
Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X closed-back wired headphones.
Beyerdynamic

If you need a robust, closed-back set of wired studio headphones, Beyerdynamic has a new option that could be very appealing. The DT 770 Pro X brings two of the best features of the more expensive $269 DT 700 Pro X down to a $199 price.

Based on the popular $169 DT 770 Pro, the new Pro X model gets a detachable cable system with a mini-XLR connection. The included 9.8-foot cable has 3.5mm jack at the other end, and comes with a 3.5mm-to-6.3mm adapter. You can swap it out for other lengths and other connector types, or simply replace it if it becomes damaged — something you can’t do on the DT 770 Pro.

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X closed-back wired headphones.
Beyerdynamic

The DT 770 Pro X also benefits from Beyerdynamic’s Stellar.45 drivers, which were previously only available in the company’s pricier DT 700 Pro X and DT 900 Pro X models. These drivers have an improved efficiency when compared to the company’s classic drivers. Beyerdynamic says that Stellar.45 is able to convert electrical signals to sound with a similar degree of efficiency to that of its flagship Tesla transducers — almost identical volumes given the same input.

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X closed-back wired headphones.
Beyerdynamic

The Stellar.45 drivers also have a 48-ohm impedance, making them easy to drive by a wide variety of devices — not just high-powered headphone amplifiers.

Finally, Beyerdynamic has given the design of the headband a slight tweak: there’s now a recess at the top of the padding, which reduces contact with the pressure-sensitive fontanelle area of the skull.

The company says the DT 770 Pro X will initially be available in limited supply but plans for a wider general release in the coming months.

