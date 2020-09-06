  1. Home Theater

Black Panther comic books suddenly free to download on Amazon’s Comixology

By

Most of the Black Panther comic books offered by Comixology are free to download, without any official announcement from the Amazon-owned service.

The free comic books, as spotted on Reddit, cover a variety of Black Panther series, including the King of Wakanda’s origins and his more recent adventures. Also going free are titles that focus on T’Challa’s sister Shuri and on villain Killmonger.

To find the comic books, log on to Comixology’s website, search for Black Panther, and click on Single Issues. This will return several pages of free titles, and while it may take a while to download everything, it will be worth it.

There is no announcement from Comixology regarding the free comic books, but it is most likely a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who brought the Black Panther to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He passed away at 43 years old due to colon cancer.

Digital Trends has reached out to Comixology for confirmation on how long the Black Panther comics will stay free to download. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Long live the king

The death of Boseman, most popularly known for his role as the King of Wakanda but also for his work in Da 5 Bloods and 42, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. He filmed several movies, including Black Panther, between surgeries and chemotherapy.

The final tweet by Boseman’s official Twitter account, which announced his passing, is the most-liked tweet ever in the history of the social network. Twitter also reinstated the #BlackPanther emoji, as Boseman’s fans organize watch parties for Black Panther.

