Bose unveil new headphones which feature an audio cinema mode and enhanced noise cancelling

The new generation of QuietComfort Ultra Headphones see improvements over the last generation.

By
QuietComfort-Ultra-Headphones being worn by a man in a bar.
Bose are releasing new QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. Bose
IFA 2025
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2025
Updated less than 14 hours ago

What’s happened? Bose has unveiled its brand new next generation of its flagship headphones, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. This new device features a range of useful upgrades

  • The new generation of headphones finally migrates the line to USB-C connection, with the previous still relying on micro-USB.
  • An audio cinema mode is being introduced which allows for clear dialogue while maintaining a wide, externalized sound stage. This is perfect for movies but can also be used when listening to podcasts or even audio books.
  • Bose has also improved the noise cancellation by implementing a new algorithm which makes for a more natural feel.

Why is this important? As technology advances, older headphones may begin to feel outdated. If you’re still sporting an older pair of headphones you may start to notice them posing issues as they age.

  • The previous generation of QuietComfort Ultra Headphones released back in October 2023 and while this was only two years ago, technology has advanced quickly.
  • You get much better battery life from this new generation at 30 hours. While the previous generation promises 24 hours, you may notice they don’t last as long anymore as batteries age and become less effective overtime.
  • Even those with other brands of headphones will notice that age will impact the quality of your device leading to lagging, stuttering music and connectivity issues.
Why should I care? If you’re in the market for some new headphones, the new QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are a great option with loads of improved features so long as you’re willing to fork out the cash.

  • If you’re hoping to get your hands on these new headphones, they’ll be retailing at $449 which is slightly more than the previous generation’s retail price of $429.
  • US pre-orders are open now and can be completed over at the official Bose website with other retailers not confirmed yet. General availability is scheduled for October 2, which will likely also include a world wide release.
  • You can pickup the headphones in four colours: Black, White Smoke, Driftwood Sand and Midnight Violet.
