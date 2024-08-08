Bose QuietComfort headphones are $100 off right now

Are you on the hunt for headphone deals? You can’t go wrong with any of Bose’s products, with the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones a particularly excellent purchase right now because of their $100 discount on Amazon. From their original price of $349, they’re down to only $249, which is a steal when you consider the tech found in these headphones. The 29% discount probably won’t last long though, so if you want to get them for much cheaper than usual, you should add them to your cart and finish the checkout process today.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones

The Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones are the more affordable cousin of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which sit on top of our list of the best noise-canceling headphones. The base model still provides amazing active noise cancellation though, with a Quiet Mode that enables full noise cancelling and an Aware Mode that will let you hear your surroundings without having to take them off your head. The Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones promise high-fidelity audio that you can further personalize through its adjustable EQ, and you’ll be able to connect them to all of your devices and switch between them seamlessly through Bluetooth multipoint.

The battery of the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones can last up to 24 hours from a full charge, and just 15 minutes of charging will give you 2.5 hours of additional usage. You’ll be able to maximize this fantastic battery life because the headphones are very comfortable to wear, as they feature plush earcup cushions and a padded headband.

Amazon’s Bose deals Amazon currently include a $100 discount for the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones. It’s an offer that you don’t want to miss, as their price is down to just $249 from their sticker price of $349. Once this offer is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it, so if you want to buy the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones at 29% off, you need to push through with your transaction for them as soon as you can.