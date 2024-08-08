 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bose QuietComfort headphones are $100 off right now

By
The Bose noise-canceling headphones on a white background.
Bose

Are you on the hunt for headphone deals? You can’t go wrong with any of Bose’s products, with the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones a particularly excellent purchase right now because of their $100 discount on Amazon. From their original price of $349, they’re down to only $249, which is a steal when you consider the tech found in these headphones. The 29% discount probably won’t last long though, so if you want to get them for much cheaper than usual, you should add them to your cart and finish the checkout process today.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones

The Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones are the more affordable cousin of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which sit on top of our list of the best noise-canceling headphones. The base model still provides amazing active noise cancellation though, with a Quiet Mode that enables full noise cancelling and an Aware Mode that will let you hear your surroundings without having to take them off your head. The Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones promise high-fidelity audio that you can further personalize through its adjustable EQ, and you’ll be able to connect them to all of your devices and switch between them seamlessly through Bluetooth multipoint.

The battery of the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones can last up to 24 hours from a full charge, and just 15 minutes of charging will give you 2.5 hours of additional usage. You’ll be able to maximize this fantastic battery life because the headphones are very comfortable to wear, as they feature plush earcup cushions and a padded headband.

Amazon’s Bose deals Amazon currently include a $100 discount for the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones. It’s an offer that you don’t want to miss, as their price is down to just $249 from their sticker price of $349. Once this offer is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it, so if you want to buy the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones at 29% off, you need to push through with your transaction for them as soon as you can.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The Samsung QN90C QLED TV is up to $2,200 off right now
A soccer game shown on a Samsung QN90C.

Samsung is one of the top brands to go with for QLED TV tech. The company also tends to offer some exceptional deals on its product line, especially as older models make way for the new. And as a matter of fact, one of the best Samsung TV deals we found this week is offered directly through the manufacturer.

When you purchase the Samsung 85-inch QN90C through Samsung, you’ll pay $2,600. That may not sound like a big discount, but the full price of this TV is $4,800. That’s a $2,200 markdown, which means you save enough to take a look at some of our soundbar deals too!

Read more
The 65-inch Samsung The Frame is over $500 off at Walmart
.

For one of the best TV deals, check out what Walmart has to offer. Today, you can buy the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV for $1,496, meaning you’re saving $504 off the regular price of $2,000. This hefty discount is unlikely to stick around for very long, so if you don’t want to miss out, hit the button below immediately. Alternatively, read on while we take you through what’s useful to know before making your decision.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV
Samsung maintains its reputation as one of the best TV brands in part because it knows how to innovate well. That’s certainly the case with its The Frame series, which is designed to fit into the aesthetic of your home in a way that other TVs simply can’t achieve. The idea behind it is that it’s wall mounted and then serves as a piece of art any time you’re not watching TV. Switch on Art Mode and it displays your art collection or your photo collection with a built-in motion sensor knowing when the right time is to depict something. It has virtually no light reflection thanks to its Matte Display Film premium matte finish and AntiReflection technology.

Read more
The Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker is $100 off — today only
The front view of the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker on a white background.

Marshall is one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, so if you're thinking about buying a new Bluetooth speaker, we highly recommend going for the Marshall Acton II. It's currently on sale from Best Buy at $100 off, which lowers its price to just $150 from its sticker price of $250. There's not much time remaining on this offer though, and even so, you shouldn't wait until the last minute to complete your purchase for this Bluetooth speaker because stocks may be gone by then.

Why you should buy the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker
The Marshall Acton II, which is made by a brand that's a mainstay in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers, is relatively small, with dimensions of about 10 inches by 6 inches by 6 inches, and weight of only about 6 pounds. However, it promises high-quality audio through its two-way speaker system, as well as its 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response for accurately reproduced sound. The Bluetooth speaker also features a bass reflex enclosure with a rear-firing port, which ensures optimal bass performance.

Read more