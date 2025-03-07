 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar has a $200 discount today, and it’s selling out!

By
Good Deal Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar in black.
Bose

An amazing TV is made all the more amazing with a soundbar, especially since TV speakers continue to get smaller. It’s one of the only ways manufacturers are able to downsize on chassis, giving us the ultra-thin displays we’ve grown so accustomed to. Fortunately, there are tons of top-shelf soundbars to choose from, and Bose, a renowned audio brand, is one of many names in the soundbar game!

As fate would have it, there’s a fantastic Bose sale going on today: For a limited time, when you purchase the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar through the manufacturer, you’ll only pay $700. The full MSRP on this model is $900.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar

Taking over where the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 left off, the Bose Smart Ultra doubles down on the audio immersion its predecessor brought to the table. With its multi-speaker configuration that delegates two channels for height effects, the Smart Ultra supports all major Dolby audio formats, including Atmos. And thanks to features like Bose’s ADAPTiQ room correction tool, your Smart Ultra will fine-tune its output based on your home’s unique acoustics.

Related

Wi-Fi connectivity is another main draw of the Bose Smart Ultra, which allows you to stream music through Spotify and use Apple AirPlay and Chromecast to cast content. There’s even a built-in Alexa voice assistant, so you’ll be able to use the Smart Ultra as a full-fledged smart speaker. Control lights, locks, and so much more!

We’re not sure how long this discount is going to stick around, but we’re willing to bet it’ll be back to full price before we know it. Save $200 on the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar when you purchase today. We also recommend having a look at our lists of the best Bose deals, best soundbar deals, and best TV deals for even more discounts on top tech!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
The 130-inch Samsung Premiere Projector has a $200 discount today
A handout image of the Samsung Premiere 9 laser projector.

When push comes to shove, sometimes investing in a projector just makes more sense than a big TV. Swapping an LED-LCD (or OLED) display for a powerful lens lets you get away with picture sizes as large as 130 inches in many cases. And even the bulkiest projectors are far easier to handle than a 98-inch Samsung QLED. To that end, we’d like to spotlight one of the best projector deals we’ve seen today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 130-inch Class Premiere Projector at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll pay $5,800. That’s $200 off the projector’s MSRP.

Read more
This Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar has a $300 discount today
The Samsung HW-Q910D Series Soundbar w/ Rear Speakers.

Not everyone can afford the hefty upfront cost of a massive surround sound system, complete with speakers, an AV receiver, and appropriate wiring. Fortunately, most of the best soundbars on the market are designed to deliver a level of immersion that goes beyond a simple stereo soundstage. As a matter of fact, we were looking through soundbar deals earlier today when we came across this fantastic Samsung offer:

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung HW-Q910D Dolby Atmos Soundbar at Crutchfield, B&H Photo-Video, and through Samsung, you’ll only wind up paying $1,000. The full MSRP on this model is $1,300.

Read more
This Samsung 75-inch 8K TV has a $1,300 discount today!
The Samsung QN900D QLED 8K Tizen TV in a modern living room.

Investing in an 8K TV is a great way to future-proof your main living room set. While 8K content is still on the sparse side, 8K models from brands like Samsung will upscale 4K movies, shows, and games, bringing these sources closer to complete 8K UHD than ever before! As luck would have it, one of Samsung’s top 8K TVs is on sale today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 75-inch QN900D 8K QLED at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only wind up paying $5,000. The full MSRP on this model is $6,300.

Read more