The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar has a $200 discount today, and it’s selling out!

An amazing TV is made all the more amazing with a soundbar, especially since TV speakers continue to get smaller. It’s one of the only ways manufacturers are able to downsize on chassis, giving us the ultra-thin displays we’ve grown so accustomed to. Fortunately, there are tons of top-shelf soundbars to choose from, and Bose, a renowned audio brand, is one of many names in the soundbar game!

As fate would have it, there’s a fantastic Bose sale going on today: For a limited time, when you purchase the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar through the manufacturer, you’ll only pay $700. The full MSRP on this model is $900.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar

Taking over where the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 left off, the Bose Smart Ultra doubles down on the audio immersion its predecessor brought to the table. With its multi-speaker configuration that delegates two channels for height effects, the Smart Ultra supports all major Dolby audio formats, including Atmos. And thanks to features like Bose’s ADAPTiQ room correction tool, your Smart Ultra will fine-tune its output based on your home’s unique acoustics.

Wi-Fi connectivity is another main draw of the Bose Smart Ultra, which allows you to stream music through Spotify and use Apple AirPlay and Chromecast to cast content. There’s even a built-in Alexa voice assistant, so you’ll be able to use the Smart Ultra as a full-fledged smart speaker. Control lights, locks, and so much more!

We’re not sure how long this discount is going to stick around, but we’re willing to bet it’ll be back to full price before we know it. Save $200 on the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar when you purchase today. We also recommend having a look at our lists of the best Bose deals, best soundbar deals, and best TV deals for even more discounts on top tech!