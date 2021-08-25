  1. Home Theater

Bowers & Wilkins’ pricey flagship speakers get an expensive update

By

If you’re a fan of the kind of pristine audio quality that only the best loudspeakers can provide, get ready to liquidate some savings. Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) has just released its first update to its flagship 800 Series Diamond speakers since 2015. Along with a new internal design, new materials, and an intriguing new driver suspension invention comes a much loftier set of prices. The range-topping 801 D4 commands $35,000 per pair, a $5,000 (or about 17%) increase over the British audio company’s current top model, the 800 D3. Similar increases apply to the entire new lineup of seven models, which will be available from B&W retailers starting September 1.

Bowers & Wilkins 800 Series Diamond D4 family of speakers.
From left: Bower & Wilkins’ 801 D4, 802 D4, 803 D4, 804 D4, 805 D4, HTM81 D4, HTM82 D4 Bowers & Wilkins

The D4 lineup consists of five sets of stereo speakers and two three-way center channel speakers:

  • 801 D4, $35,000 per pair
  • 802 D4, $26,000 per pair
  • 803 D4, $20,000 per pair
  • 804 D4, $12,500 per pair
  • 805 D4, $8,000 per pair
  • HTM81 D4, $7,500
  • HTM82 D4, $5,500

To justify the new higher prices, B&W is touting “hundreds of detail improvements,” plus several new technologies developed specifically for this new series, most of which are aimed at further reducing unwanted vibration and resonance by increasing the stiffness of components. Liberal use of aluminum throughout the new speakers is the main way engineers achieved rigidity. It’s now integrated into the top section of the stereo speaker models, an area that used to be made from wood.

Bowers & Wilkins 801 Series Diamond D4 matrix assembly.
The aluminum-reinforced matrix assembly from an 801 D4 speaker. Bowers & Wilkins

You’ll also find new applications of aluminum in the internal structure of the 805 D4 and 804 D4. These models get a stiff aluminum plate on the inside face of their cabinets and a central aluminum spine to which B&W has mounted the crossover units.

To further reduce energy transfer between components, decoupling techniques have been employed throughout the lineup. In all three-way models, midrange drive units (which consist of drive units and motor systems) are isolated on spring-mounted decoupling mounts. The all-aluminum turbine heads on the 801, 802, and 803 are now decoupled from the iconic solid-body tweeters that sit atop, further reducing vibrations.

And inside the midrange and mid-bass drivers, B&W has used a totally new suspension system that replaces traditional fabric spiders with something the company calls “composite Biomimetic Suspension.” It looks a little like the cockpit windows from the Millennium Falcon, with an outer and inner ring connected by a series of six suspension arms. B&W claims this new invention greatly reduces unwanted air pressure (and thus sound) that a conventional fabric spider can generate. Doing so removes unpredictable, nonlinear effects and results in “unprecedented midrange transparency and realism,” according to the company.

Rounding out the changes are new visible materials like Connolly leather, which covers the profile of the aluminum tops, solid plywood in place of MDF in some models, and a new Satin Walnut finish, which joins the existing Gloss Black, White, and Satin Rosenut options.

Editors' Recommendations

Space station astronaut finds unique way to celebrate wedding anniversary

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough.

Best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for September 2021

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

Watch San Franciscans take a ride in Waymo’s self-driving car

Waymo Jaguar I-Pace

Best cheap Xbox One controller deals for September 2021

microsoft xbox one review controller angle

Best cheap Xbox One deals and bundles for September 2021

Xbox One S bundle deals

MacBook Pro 2021: No Touch Bar, return of MagSafe, a mini-LED display, and more

Macbook

Best cheap Asus laptop deals for August 2021

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

Smartphone fire on Alaska Airlines passenger jet prompts evacuation

An Alaska Airlines passenger jet.

Amazon slashed a ton off the Samsung Galaxy Buds price today

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus True Wireless Earbuds Wireless Charging Case Included Black three people wearing earbuds and listening to music together

Staples is offloading HP monitors with built-in speakers for almost nothing

HP 23 mini in one monitor featured

Massive 4K TVs are ridiculously cheap at Best Buy today

Sony - 55" Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV lifestyle mounted on a yellow wall above living room console table

2021 Emmy predictions: who will take home the big awards?

Jason Sudeikis as the title character in Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

The best movies leaving Netflix at the end of August

The cast of The Big Lebowski.