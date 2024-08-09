 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Cambridge Audio Evo One is a 15-driver wireless music speaker that doubles as a soundbar

By
Cambridge Audio Evo One.
Cambridge Audio

Cambridge Audio’s new Evo One wireless streaming music speaker is a 15-driver beast that has more in common with most high-end soundbars. It’s available starting August 9 for $1,500.

The Evo One is eye-catching in the best possible way, with a wood veneer top and a 6.8-inch color screen, which makes it a larger sibling to the Evo 150 streaming integrated amplifier. It may be challenging to find the right spot for it, however. At 26.6 inches wide and 11.4 inches deep, it’s going to require a fair amount of space. And at 32 pounds, with its own built-in plinth-style stand, you won’t be wall-mounting it. It comes with its own dedicated remote.

Cambridge Audio Evo One.
Cambridge Audio

Behind its fabric grilles lies a huge array of 15 drivers powered with up to 50 watts of class D amplification per unit. There are four 1-inch tweeters, four 2.25-inch mid-range drivers, and six 2.75-inch long-throw woofers. Six of those drivers are front-facing, but there are also three drivers on each wing, plus two of the woofers are oriented out the rear of the speaker.

Cambridge Audio Evo One.
Cambridge Audio

This kind of arrangement is what we’d expect to see on a soundbar like the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, which coincidentally shares the same $1,500 price as the Evo One. According to Cambridge Audio, it’s an omnidirectional audio experience. “There’s no need to sit in a sonic ‘sweet spot’ as you would with most wireless speakers – with Evo One, every seat in the room is treated to glorious sound,” the company told us in an email.

Recommended Videos

Cambridge Audio feels the Evo One’s primary mission is to be a top-notch music system (it even has a dedicated phono input for moving-magnet cartridge turntables), but with an available HDMI ARC/eARC input, it’s obvious that TV audio is also part of its attraction.

Cambridge Audio Evo One.
Cambridge Audio

With both dual-band Wi-Fi ac and Ethernet, the Evo One supports a variety of streaming options including Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, DLNA, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect. There’s also easy access from Deezer and Qobuz apps. It’s also Roon-ready for folks who are fans of that music management and streaming platform.

The speaker can support a variety of music file formats from streaming services, your local network, or an attached storage device using the USB-A port on the rear. These include WAV, FLAC, ALAC, AIFF, DSD (DSF and DFF), WMA, MP3 (CBR and VBR), AAC, HE AAC and AAC+ (CBR and VBR), plus OGG Vorbis.

Cambridge Audio Evo One.
Cambridge Audio

When using the optical or HDMI port, the onboard digital-to-analog converter (DAC) can decode up to 24-bit/192kHz, but this goes up to 32-bit/384kHz when accessing the USB port or your network music collection, including up to DSD128.

One thing that we still need to figure out is what kind of audio formats the Evo One is able to process from a TV over HDMI eARC. The listed specs don’t include any mention of Dolby Audio (either Dolby Digital 5.1 or Dolby Atmos), DTS:X, or any kind of surround sound formats.

We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Samsung’s new Dolby Atmos wireless speaker doubles as a picture frame
Samsung Music Frame speaker.

It's a picture frame. It's a speaker. It's the Samsung Music Frame. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Along with its new TVs, ultra short throw laser projectors, and soundbars -- most of which were totally predictable enhancements of existing products -- Samsung brought something truly different to CES 2024: the Samsung Music Frame, a Dolby Atmos-capable wireless speaker that doubles as an old-fashioned printed photo frame.

Read more
Tivoli Audio’s Model Two Digital speaker abandons terrestrial radio
The Tivoli Audio Model Two Digital in white.

Tivoli Audio's new tabletop radio isn't a radio at all. The Model Two Digital ($449) works with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and has a sleek new design that can be positioned horizontally or vertically. It eliminates the Model One Digital's oversized dial and screen in favor of a much simpler, single knob that does triple duty as the control for power, source selection, and volume. It also lacks an AM or FM tuner, making it the first Tivoli Audio "Model" series tabletop product to lack a terrestrial radio feature. The Model Two Digital is available for preorder starting September 19 and is expected to ship in November.

Tivoli Audio says the Model Two Digital, which is available in three color combos (walnut/gold, white/silver, and black/black), will appeal to the person that loves streaming and isn’t concerned about a traditional FM/AM radio feature because they can access their favorite terrestrial stations via apps like TuneIn. This effectively makes the Model Two Digital a wireless speaker.

Read more
What is Sonos? What you need to know about the wireless music system
Sonos Roadm in three colors.

When you think about wireless music, one name comes to mind. Sonos. And unless you’re a diehard analog music fan who shuns anything digital, you’ve likely encountered the Sonos brand. It effectively pioneered and normalized the idea of multi-room, digital wireless audio, and it’s still the gold standard to beat.

Curious about what exactly Sonos does, and how it works in the same world that already includes Apple, Spotify, and even your old Technics turntable? Is Sonos right for you? Let's dig into it.
What is Sonos?

Read more