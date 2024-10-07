 Skip to main content
Chromecast with Google TV gets security update, but no Android 14 yet

By
Chromecast with Google TV and the Onn 4K Pro stand in front of the new Google TV Streamer.
With Chromecast put out to pasture, the Onn 4K Pro is the closest competition to Google TV Streamer. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If, like me, you’ve been checking for updates to your Chromecast with Google TV every day or two in search of the Android 14 and Google Home updates — well, today is not that day. There is, however, an update worth snagging sooner rather than later.

Chromecast with Google TV is making the leap from the July 1, 2024, security update to the September 1, 2024 security update. And in that sense, it’s now actually a month ahead of the Google TV Streamer, which launched with the aforementioned Google Home features that let you check on cameras, adjust the temperature, toggle lights — basically, they let you control all your smart home things right from the Google TV interface.

The Home Panel on Google TV Streamer.
The new Home Panel gives me access to my lights, cameras, and thermostat, all from within Google TV Streamer. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Owners of Chromecast with Google TV and the newer Onn 4K Pro are waiting with bated breath for a major update that hopefully will bring the Google Home Panel (and other Android 14 improvements) to those devices, as Google has said will happen. But as we’ve seen today, interim updates can happen.

Along with the Home Panel, the update should also bring new AI background art options that let you create computer-generated screensavers instead of using your own pictures. That’s a feature that’s already live on Google TV Streamer.

The Custom AI art section of the new Ambient Mode on Google TV Streamer.
The Custom AI art section of the new Ambient Mode on the Google TV Streamer. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The Home Panel may be the biggest user-facing improvement, but there will be a smattering of under-the-hood updates, too, which is par for the course for the Google TV/Android TV platform. The larger Google TV interface should basically remain the same, though. Other than the Home Panel, our Google TV Streamer review didn’t really see any major differences in how that device works compared to Chromecast. And when we put Google TV Streamer versus Onn 4K Pro, those differences shrink even more.

The new Chromecast software version is STTL.240812.006.

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
