 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Android 14 is finally headed to the Android TV OS

By
The Android TV interface on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends
Sundar Pichai stands in front of a Google logo at Google I/O 2021.
This story is part of our complete Google I/O coverage

After what’s felt like an eternity on Android 12, Google announced today at its Google I/O developer conference in California that the codebase that underpins some 220 million devices a month is getting an update to Android 14.

The nomenclature gets a little weird since we’re talking about Android TV and Google TV — both of which run on a bunch of devices that might or might not be televisions. But the bottom line is that at some point in the relatively near future, your favorite Android TV device should be running a version that’s less than three years old.

Recommended Videos

Also complicating matters more is that the Android version ain’t nothing but a number, and there are all sorts of other things that go into ensuring that the operating system you’re using is relatively fresh and secure. Take, for instance, the new Onn 4K Pro Streaming Device, which just took the place of Chromecast with Google TV on our list of the best streaming hardware. It’s running Android 12, but also has the March security update. So it’s not like you’re actually using software that’s three years old.

Related

All that said, you’ll have a number of things to look forward to. In addition to the usual performance improvements, Google also says to expect new energy modes to help reduce power consumption in standby mode. There also will be new accessibility features for color correction and enhanced text options, as well as better navigation. And perhaps even more important to everyone will be better multitasking thanks to an improved picture-in-picture mode.

Again, this news is coming out of a developer conference, and some of it is geared toward the platform itself — Android TV — and some of it is new tools for developers to implement into their apps.

But that will all eventually mean a better end user experience for the eyeballs watching the things.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Sling Orange vs. Sling Blue: Which Sling TV package is best?
Sling TV logo.

Sling TV does things differently. It’s not like the other live streaming services (also referred to as linear services because everyone’s watching the same thing at the same time as served up by the networks) because it doesn’t just have a single plan. In fact, it’s not even that it has multiple tiers of plans.

No, Sling TV is still as close as you can get to a la carte TV—even though it is also definitely not that. You can’t pick and choose your channels on Sling TV, but you can pick and choose bundles of them.

Read more
Are NHL games on Sling TV?
NHL on Sling TV.

Sling TV isn’t necessarily synonymous with sports, but that’s not to say you can’t watch sports on Sling TV. And to narrow things down even further, yes, you can watch NHL games on Sling TV.

Whether you can watch all the NHL games on Sling TV -- that’s another question.

Read more
Is Sling TV free with Amazon Prime?
Sling TV.

If you’ve ever wondered whether Sling TV is free if you also have Amazon Prime, wonder no more. It is not. And that’s because they are two entirely separate services, each with its own subscription.

Here’s the deal: Sling TV is what’s known as a multiplatform video distributor, or MPVD, in industry parlance. You pay a fee every month, and Sling TV gives you access to a bunch of linear channels in return. It’s a bit like cable TV in that way, only via the internet, and you have a little more control over how much you spend every month, and also which channels you end up getting.

Read more