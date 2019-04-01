Digital Trends
Home Theater

Get a free Apple TV 4K when you commit to four months of DirecTV Now

Simon Cohen
By
Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

If you’ve been thinking of cutting the cord, r you’re ready to give a new streaming service a try, DirecTV Now has got a pretty sweet deal: Pre-pay for four months of service, at a minimum of $50 per month, and the company will throw in a free, 32GB Apple TV 4K, worth $180. Or, looked at another way, you get $200 of live streaming TV, for just $20. Either way, you have until April 30 if you want to take advantage of the offer, as long as you’re a new subscriber.

DirecTV Now is AT&T’s answer to products like Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV, in that it’s a streaming subscription TV service that delivers both live and on-demand programming over your existing internet connection. It doesn’t require a cable or satellite box, though you do need a compatible streaming device like the Apple TV 4K. It’s become a popular choice for cord-cutters who want to ditch their cable TV subscription, but who don’t want to leave the familiarity of an on-screen guide and premium channels they’re accustomed to.

At first blush, offering up a free Apple TV 4K feels like a thinly veiled move to by DirecTV Now to bolster its subscriber numbers. In January, we learned that the company had a miserable fourth quarter of 2018, losing a quarter of a million subscribers over three months. The company partially pointed the finger at folks who had reached the end of their discounted promotional period and were now forced to stay and pay full price or leave. By giving away an Apple TV 4K, DirecTV Now can still deliver a valuable incentive for signing up while not diminishing the amount customers actually pay each month for the service. By the end of the four-month minimum, people will be able to walk away and keep their free Apple TV, but they may not feel the abrupt change in their monthly bills the way those who were on cheaper plans did.

The Apple TV promo makes good sense on another level too: In March, DirecTV Now announced that it was compatible with the TV app experience on Apple TV — Apple’s curated, all-in-one video watching app. This gives new subscribers a choice of how to watch — either use the free DirecTV Now app, or watch the content from within Apple’s experience. When Apple launches the revamped TV App experience later this year, it will be an even more compelling way to view DirecTV Now and might well keep subscribers from turning off the tap once their minimum commitment is over.

The only irony here is that despite the Apple TV 4K’s ability to show content in 4K, HDR, and with Dolby Atmos audio, DirecTV Now’s content isn’t currently available in any of these formats.

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for April 2019
Mister Hooper – Sesame Street
Movies & TV

When art imitates life: TV characters that were nixed when their actors died

How does a television series deal with the death of an actor? In many cases, the character is killed off rather than being replaced. Here's a list of some of the more memorable such moments when art imitated life.
Posted By Christine Persaud
Apple AirPods
Product Review

For Apple fans, AirPods 2 are still the safe path to wireless freedom

Apple’s updated AirPods arrived with little fanfare and packing only minimal improvements. The question is: Do Apple’s latest wireless buds offer enough upgrades to keep up with the growing crowd of competitors?
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best shows on netflix terrace house featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
best stand-up on netflix dave chapelle
Movies & TV

Sit down and watch some of the best stand-up comedy on Netflix

Feeling a little funny? There are hundreds of hilarious comedy specials out there, and you can't be expected to comb through them all. Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of the best stand-up specials on Netflix.
Posted By Rick Marshall
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomi speaker feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Eco-friendly speakers, a cinema for your face

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
thx ultimate cinema large format laser projection imax
Home Theater

THX takes on IMAX with new large-format cinema projection standard

In what is heating up to be a battle for the big screen, THX announced a new IMAX competitor for commercial cinemas: A laser projection and immersive sound system it calls THX Ultimate Cinema.
Posted By Simon Cohen
hellboy
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: Hellboy, Scary Stories, Godzilla, and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's trailers for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Hellboy, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and more.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream the meg featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Hanna, The Meg, The Highwaymen, and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Jason Statham fights a giant shark, a young girl with combat training evades the CIA, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (April 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Mobile

Laugh until you vomit: The best jokes from April Fools’ Day 2019

Is there a funnier day than April 1? If there is, we'd like to see it, because we need a laugh. In the meantime, April Fools' Day will have to do, and here are the best jokes online for 2019.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Planet Earth: The Complete BBC Series
Home Theater

Discovery partners with BBC on nonfiction streaming service

Discovery has unveiled its plan to launch a nonfiction on-demand service with the BBC, giving exclusive rights to stream such monster hits as Planet Earth and Blue Planet. It's expected to go live in 2020 for about $5 per month.
Posted By Simon Cohen
JBL UA Flash review
Product Review

The JBL/Under Armour True Wireless Flash are AirPods you can sweat in

JBL and Under Armour’s True Wireless Flash are a compelling pair of wireless in-ears with great battery life, a comfortable fit, and fantastic waterproofing, making them among the best workout headphones you’ll find.
Posted By Parker Hall
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall