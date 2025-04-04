Dolby Atmos finally arrives on Apple Music for Windows

Almost four years ago, Apple Music started supporting Dolby Atmos, but this feature wasn’t available for subscribers on Windows until now. A recent Apple support document (via MacRumors) confirms that this limitation has been resolved.

Dolby Atmos is an audio technology that enhances sound experience by creating three-dimensional soundscapes. Unlike traditional audio systems that use fixed channels or speakers, Dolby Atmos utilizes an object-based audio approach. This treats sound as individual “objects” that can be positioned anywhere in a three-dimensional space, including above the listener. This allows sound engineers and content creators to place audio elements strategically, resulting in a more realistic listening experience.

A notable feature of Dolby Atmos is its ability to provide directional audio through a configuration of up to 128 audio tracks, while supporting as many as 34 separate speakers at the same time. This setup creates a sound environment that surrounds the listener, giving the impression of being in the middle of the action. Additionally, specialized mixing techniques can simulate this immersive audio environment even when using headphones, helping users to appreciate improved depth and clarity regardless of their setup.

When incorporated into music streaming services like Apple Music, Dolby Atmos enhances the auditory experience by offering a more expansive soundstage. This improves the separation and dimensionality of both instrumental and vocal elements, allowing listeners to perceive a greater sense of space and detail in their favorite songs. This technology enables artists and producers to create music in ways that take full advantage of its capabilities, leading to a more engaging experience for fans. Overall, Dolby Atmos enhances media consumption and deepens the connection to the sounds we experience.

When Apple announced Dolby Atmos support for Apple Music in 2021, it only pertained to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

To enjoy Dolby Atmos on your Windows computer, ensure you have the latest version of Apple Music installed, version 1.1284.20225 or later. Then, click the Sidebar Actions button at the top of the sidebar and select “Settings.” You can choose “Playback” and then select “Dolby Atmos” from the pop-up menu, or you can opt for Dolby Atmos audio quality when downloading songs.

An Apple Music subscription begins at $10.99 monthly. Family and student plans are also available, and you can subscribe through an Apple One membership. New users can experience Apple Music through complimentary subscriptions.