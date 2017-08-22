Setup an affordable, portable movie theater with Epson’s latest projector lineup

Why it matters to you Entry-level projectors make up a large part of Epson's new Home Cinema line up, making it easy and affordable for almost anyone to enjoy a massive screen at home.

The entry-level projector space continues to grow. While there are numerous 4K options now available at reasonable prices, Epson is launching several new entry-level projectors for those who don’t need 4K video, but still want the projector experience. The newest additions, the HC 2100, HC 2150, HC 660, HC 760HD, and HC 1060, join the ranks of their affordable Home Cinema projector line.

The first two models, the HC 2100 and HC 2150, are two full-HD resolution (1080p) three-LCD projectors, priced at $850 and $900, respectively.

Each projector offers impressive picture brightness rated at 2,500 lumens. The HC 2100 features a claimed 35,000:1 contrast ratio, while the HC 2150 raises that to a claimed 60,000:1. Epson claims both projectors offer a color gamut that’s three-times wider than DLP projectors, which use a chip made of tiny mirrors and a spinning color wheel as opposed to the liquid crystal display tech of three-LCD projectors.

HC 2100 and HC 2150 also feature ten-watt speakers for on-board audio, two HDMI ports, and convenient picture adjustment features like vertical lens shift and 1.6-times zoom. These features offer some flexibility to your installation in the event you can’t align the lens dead-center with your screen.

While the HC 2100 and HC 2150 are only $50 apart in price, that bump in price comes with the ability to mirror your Android or Windows 8.1/10 device via Miracast. It’s not an unheard-of feature for projectors or TVs, but at this price point it’s a notable addition.

The next three models are the HC 660, HC 760HD, and HC 1060, all of which are being marketed by Epson as its new “portable” projectors. Let’s quickly breakdown the picture specs and features for each one.

The HC 660 has a brightness level of 3,300 lumens and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, but it’s not an HD projector, offering SVGA (800 x 600) picture resolution. It costs $360, which is highly affordable (as long as you’re comfortable with the lower resolution).

Next is the the HC 760HD, which also has a picture brightness of 3,300 lumens and a 15,000:1 contrast ratio, but resolution rated at 720p HD. That extra bump in resolution equates to a higher price of $550.

Finally, there is the HC 1060. It has a brightness of 3,100 lumens, and can display content in up to 1080p full-HD resolution. Like its siblings, it has a 15,000:1 contrast ratio. As it’s the most robust of the three models, the HC 1060 naturally has the highest price of $650.

As mentioned before, these three models are portable, in that they do not require permanent installation, and are smaller and more lightweight when compared to other projectors on the market. This should make the HC 660, 760HD, and 1060 viable options for those who want a simpler projector, and aren’t interested in a full-blown (and super expensive) projector setup.

It’s worth pointing out that, despite the general affordability of these projectors in comparison to the top-of-the-line models on the market, none of them support 4K Ultra HD or HDR in any capacity. This differs from Epson’s previously available entry-level 4K projector, the HC 4000, which uses 4K upscaling technology to achieve a “4Ke” resolution, supporting native UHD 4K content and making 1080p images look even better.

Still, these five new entry level projectors represent a notable addition to Epson’s already robust projector lineup. The HC 2100 and 2150 will be available from Epson’s online store and at select retailers sometime in late August, while the HC 660, 760HD, and 1060 will arrive in September.