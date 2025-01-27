Don’t wait: This Epson UST projector has a $500 discount today

Suppose you’re on the fence about going with a big TV or a full-on projector setup. In that case, we’ve got some news that may help push you toward the latter: For a limited time, the Epson LS800 4K PRO UST Projector (available in black or white) is on sale for $3,000 through Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and other retailers. For those unaware, UST stands for ultra-short-throw, which means you’ll be able to position this projector mere inches from a screen or wall. Traditionally, projectors need to be mounted several feet away for proper throw distance and picture quality.

We don’t see as many projector deals as we do TVs, so this may be one of the best opportunities you get to invest in your home theater for the foreseeable future.

Why you should buy the Epson LS800 4K PRO

Delivering up to 4,000 lumens at peak brightness, a 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and up to 20,000 hours of lamp life, the Epson LS800 is a thing of beauty. Bask in some of the best 4K picture quality you’ve ever seen, complete with rich colors and HDR10 support, too. And thanks to its UST design the LS800 can be placed as close as 0.07 feet away from a projection surface. You’ll also be able to throw an image as large as 150 inches and as small as 80 inches.

The LS800 also boasts a Yamaha 2.1 speaker system that brings rock-solid audio to the table for your next movie night. You’ll even be able to connect the projector to Wi-Fi for Android TV features like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Max streaming, as well as Google Assistant.

We’re not sure how long this discount is going to stick around, but as we said, projector sales like this one are few and far between. So, if we’ve convinced you to go with a lens instead of a Samsung QLED, you’ll want to make your purchase ASAP. Save $500 when you order the Epson LS800 4K Pro UST Projector right now.

Still on the fence? It might be worth it to check out our roundups of the best 85-inch TV deals and best QLED TV deals to see what midrange or premium TV can match the performance of the Epson LS800.