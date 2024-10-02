 Skip to main content
No more speaker cables? New tech uses your home’s power lines to transmit audio

By
A set of Fasetto Audio Cu devices.
Fasetto

Imagine being able to place your existing wired speakers anywhere you have a power outlet, instead of running speaker cable through walls, or under carpets. That’s the promise of Audio Cu, a technology developed by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Fasetto.

Audio Cu uses your home’s existing power lines to transmit up to 10 channels of lossless, hi-res audio at up to 24-bit/192 kHz from a single transmitter to multiple receivers. Fasetto recently received Dolby Atmos certification for Audio Cu from Dolby Labs and the company claims it is the first audio-over-power-line manufacturer to do so.

Incidentally, “Cu” is the periodic table symbol for the element copper, which is often used in both speaker and power cables because of its excellent conductivity.

Audio Cu example animation showing the receiver connected to a speaker and a power outlet.
Fasetto

Using power lines to transmit data isn’t new. Several networking companies like TP-Link make power line networking products that act as alternatives to Ethernet and Wi-Fi. However, solutions focused exclusively on multichannel, multiroom audio have yet to become mainstream. This is likely because of the inherent difficulty of creating fast and robust connections over wiring that was never meant to perform this role.

Latency or packet loss from the transmitter to the receivers, which can be overcome when dealing with other forms of data, create unacceptable audio quality in home theaters.

Fasetto says it’s the only company that has overcome these obstacles and can move data “cleanly over power lines in all environments.” If this is accurate, it’s an impressive accomplishment. I have a power line networking setup that runs data from my home office to my garage. Most of the time, it works well. But when I turn on the ceiling fan in my office, the power line network drops out.

“Users can now experience high fidelity Dolby-certified Dolby Digital and Dolby Atmos audio through speakers or subwoofers connected across power lines with minimal latency and exceptional sound performance,” said Fasetto founder and CEO Coy Christmas in a press release. “This enables users to place and connect their home audio system through power lines wherever they wish without the hassle of cumbersome speaker wires or worrying about structural and RF interference. It’s extremely superior to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and WiSA based audio solutions that are currently available.”

Figuring out the latency and interference issues with power line audio is a big accomplishment, but the real draw for audiophiles is the ability to use their favorite wired (passive) speakers. All of the competing wireless solutions typically require the purchase of new powered speakers, or they’re built as add-ons for existing powered speakers.

That said, the one specification that enthusiasts will be looking for is the amplification power of each Audio Cu receiver. So far, Fasetto hasn’t provided this info.

Audio Cu components are simple. A transmitter plugs into a power outlet and a TV or any other device that has an HDMI output, and the receivers plug into power outlets and have standard positive/negative red and black speaker cable terminals for wiring to a speaker.

The Audio Cu app.
Fasetto

Fasetto says you can avoid the use of an AV receiver by using its mobile app to configure your sound preferences; however, with only a single HDMI ARC/eARC input (and no support for AirPlay, Google Cast, or Bluetooth), an Audio Cu transmitter isn’t as flexible as a true AV receiver.

The company also claims that multiple transmitters can be used within a single home — up to a total of 32 channels — each with its own source of audio and its own complement of receivers, without creating interference.

Interestingly, Fasetto isn’t just positioning Audio Cu as an easy speaker cable alternative for average folks. The company has also created software that lets professional installers remotely monitor the performance of their customers’ Audio Cu components, to help with troubleshooting.

At the moment, Fasetto is focused on bringing its Audio Cu transmitters and receivers to market (we don’t yet know when they’ll be available or how much they’ll cost); however, it’s possible the company could also license its technology to TV and speaker manufacturers.

Active loudspeakers must plug into a wall for power, making embedded Audio Cu technology an intriguing idea. WiSA has already done this with companies like LG, Bang & Olufsen, and Klipsch.

Platin Audio’s wireless home theater speaker system now handles Dolby Atmos
Platin Audio Monaco 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos WiSA system.

When it comes to getting a true Dolby Atmos home theater sound experience, your choices are pretty simple. You either buy an A/V receiver and hook it up to a bunch of wired speakers, or you go the soundbar route. But now there's a third choice, with Platin Audio's new Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home speaker system, which can be pre-ordered starting September 13 for $1,499, with deliveries beginning in mid-October.

The Monaco 5.1.2 includes two front speakers, two surround speakers, a center channel, and a subwoofer, all of which communicate via the WiSA system for wireless audio. This means that each speaker is independently powered and can be placed anywhere within the same room. The speakers get their signal wirelessly from the included WiSA Sound Send module, which can transmit eight channels of lossless audio at up to 24-bit/96kHz, with incredibly low latency, so audio sync problems shouldn't arise.

Read more
New leak hints at Sonos’ future: Bluetooth, spatial audio, and lots more home theater
Rendering of a reportedly unreleased Sonos speaker created by The Verge.

You have to imagine that Sonos CEO Patrick Spence is getting a little tired of leaks originating from within the company's walls. For the second time in 2022, The Verge's Chris Welch has published details of an unreleased and unconfirmed Sonos product that Welch claims is code-named Optimo 2. According to this information, which he claims was gleaned from work-in-progress images of the Optimo 2, it's a speaker that will likely take over from the current Sonos Five, a product that hasn't been meaningfully updated since it debuted as the Play:5 in 2009.

If the report is accurate -- and it's worth noting that Welch's prior reporting on the Sonos Ray ahead of that product's debut was very close to what was eventually announced -- the Optimo 2 could represent the beginning of a new era for Sonos. It reportedly contains the mics needed for Sonos Voice Control, as well as plenty of RAM for future updates. A wireframe render of the speaker created by The Verge (which is what you do when you need to protect the source material) illustrates an unusual mirror-image shape -- it looks vaguely like a VR headset -- which appears to be designed to direct sound outward in at least two directions -- forward and backward -- though Welch says that some of the Optimo 2's drivers will aim sound upward, too.

Read more
Amazon Music expands spatial audio to more devices
smartphone showing amazon music Billie Eilish takeover station

Amazon has announced that its streaming music service, Amazon Music, is going to significantly expand the number of devices that let subscribers listen to tracks in spatial audio. Starting October 19, you'll be able to hear Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 Reality Audio (360 RA) tracks on both iOS and Android devices using any set of stereo headphones or earbuds. The move comes a few months after Apple Music added the ability to listen to spatial audio on all iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, MacOS devices, and select Android devices.

“We’ve always believed that the highest-quality audio possible should be the norm for streaming music," said Steve Boom, vice president of Amazon Music, in a press release, "and that’s why today, we’re making spatial audio available to our customers without any special equipment needed, and no upgrade required.”

Read more