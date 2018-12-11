Digital Trends
Home Theater

Get ready to ditch your AV receiver: New LG TVs will be WiSA certified

Simon Cohen
By

WiSA. It’s not exactly a household name, and maybe it never will be. But now that LG has announced that all of its new 2019 flagship OLED and LED TVs will be WiSA-certified, we think you’re going to start hearing a lot more about this wireless audio technology.

WiSA, which stands for Wireless Speaker & Audio, is both a hardware and software specification for delivering 24-bit, 48kHz/96kHz digital audio, wirelessly, with support for up to eight channels, including Dolby Atmos, and DTS X. WiSA, as a technology, has been around since 2013, where it made its debut at CES. We were super impressed by the demo we saw, and even declared WiSA to be the future of your wireless home theater. But since then, WiSA has languished, failing to get a serious toe-hold in the home theater audio market, despite now having the substantial support of brands like Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, and even LG itself (a division of LG helped create a WiSA USB transmitter sold by Summit Wireless)

This is somewhat surprising, given that consumer interest in wireless audio has fuelled the growth of companies like Sonos, contributed to the success of products like Amazon’s Echo speaker, and prompted the creation of a staggering amount of Bluetooth-based speakers. It’s equally surprising considering WiSA’s key benefit: You can set-up a fully wireless surround system, assembled from your choice of several brand and products, and if you like, you can do it without an AV receiver acting as the middle-man. There’s been an explosion in the number of virtual surround soundbars, which validates WiSA’s central belief — that people want a higher quality of sound than their TVs can deliver, and they want it with the least amount of setup, or modification to their homes.

Maybe it just comes down to marketing. Clearly the AV media’s efforts to raise awareness of WiSA has been insufficient to drive demand. That leaves WiSA, and its member companies, holding the ball in terms of getting the word out, and that’s what makes LG’s announcement so promising.

LG’s top-tier TVs have been a critical success with reviewers (the company’s 2018 C8 OLED TV is Digital Trends’ reigning champ) and have found a place in consumers’ homes around the world. With WiSA support built-in to its latest models, the rest of the WiSA ecosystem gets a much needed shot in the arm, both from an awareness point of view, but also at a more practical level. If you’re equipping a room with an LG TV, and you don’t already own a wired surround system, or a soundbar, you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you didn’t at least consider buying WiSA-compatible speakers.

Will 2019 be the year that WiSA finally takes over the home theater? It’s probably too soon to tell, but we’re glad to see technology moving in the right direction.

Don't Miss

Chromecast vs. Roku vs. Fire TV Stick 4K
best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart tcl series 5
Deals

The best 4K TV deals under $500 and over 50 inches

Big-screen TVs with high-resolution displays and 4K color have dropped so far in price that you can find highly rated 50 to 55-inch models under $500. We searched major retailers for the best deals on 4K UHD TVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Movies & TV

'Stranger Things' season 3 teaser reveals the new episodes' titles

With a sophomore season as strong as its first, Stranger Things is now moving on to season 3. Here's everything we've learned so far about the Netflix series' upcoming third season.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

Wireless headphones are finally awesome, and these are our favorites

Between sleek form factors, prime audio quality, and the freedom of untethered listening, there has never been a better time to pick up a pair of wireless headphones. These are the best ones currently available.
Posted By Parker Hall
Stranger Things
Home Theater

Stranger Things season 3 predictions: Decoding the episode titles

Netflix has revealed the episode titles for season 3 of Stranger Things, and the eight titles could shed light on what we can expect to see when the hit show returns in summer 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
skullcandy wireless earbuds and headphones sale
Deals

This one-day Skullcandy sale gets you wireless earbuds for under $30

Today only, you can save 40 percent on wireless earbuds, noise-canceling headphones, and classic earbuds direct from the Skullcandy website. If you're hoping to get a pair of headphones before the holidays arrive, now is the time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
roku connect voice assistant soundbars speakers lifestyle xfinity
Home Theater

Step aside set-top boxes, the best streaming sticks are tiny and just as powerful

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra against the Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to help you decide which one will be the best fit in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
AKG N700NC review
Product Review

AKG's signature studio sound goes straight to your head with these stunning cans

With gorgeous looks and great sound, AKG’s N700NC are a formidable entry into the wireless noise-canceling headphone race. We put them to the test to see if they can beat out the absolute best in the business.
Posted By Parker Hall
headphones cause of death
Home Theater

Boy dies after being electrocuted through his headphones

A 16-year-old Malaysian boy appears to be the latest victim in a growing list of people who have been electrocuted by their smartphones via their headphones. It's believed that a faulty charging cable is the culprit.
Posted By Simon Cohen
sony z9f 4k hdr flagship tv announced new master series feature
Home Theater

Looking for the best 4K Ultra HD TVs you can buy? Here are five great options

If it's time to upgrade your old 1080p to a new 4K model but you don't know what to look for, fear not, as we're here with a list of the best 4K Ultra HD TVs to help make your buying process as easy as possible.
Posted By Kris Wouk
TV stand buying guide
Home Theater

Here's how to pick out the best TV stand to enhance your viewing experience

This TV stand buying guide will cover how much space you need for equipment, how the stand manages cables, and the size of the stand you need as you look for a new model that fits in your home.
Posted By Parker Hall, Caleb Denison
Bragi The Headphone
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
best stand-up on netflix dave chapelle
Movies & TV

Sit down and watch some of the best stand-up comedy on Netflix

Feeling a little funny? There are hundreds of hilarious comedy specials out there, and you can't be expected to comb through them all. Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of the best stand-up specials on Netflix.
Posted By Rick Marshall
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Lose the torrents. Here's how to watch 'Game of Thrones' online (legally)

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on TV, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best earbuds 1more triple drivers
Home Theater

Block the outside world, tune into your own with the best in-ear headphones

Over-the-ear headphones offer top-flight sound, but they're not so easy to take along with you. If you're looking to upgrade your portable sound, check out our favorite in-ear headphones -- there's a model for every user and every budget.
Posted By Parker Hall