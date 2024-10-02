 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Focal’s first wireless speakers are a tech tour de force with a price to match

By
Focal Diva Utopia.
Focal

Calling Focal’s Diva Utopia a set of “wireless speakers” may be like calling a Ferrari Enzo Ferrari “a sports car,” and yet that’s fundamentally what these $39,999, 47-inch-tall, floor-standing monoliths are. Linking the left and right sides is an ultra wideband (UWB) wireless connection, which Focal says can transmit up to 24-bit/96kHz lossless hi-res audio “with imperceptible latency.” Should you have the available funds, they can be ordered starting October 2 from Focal Powered By Naim boutiques.

Focal Diva Utopia.
Focal

UWB technology is known for its extremely fast data rates, which can exceed 1Gbps, but it typically only works over very short distances. However, Focal says the Focal Utopia’s UWB connection is stable up to a distance of 10 meters (about 32 feet), which should be more than enough to achieve good stereo separation. Focal recommends a minimum of 5 meters between the speakers. The UWB connection may work at longer distances, but you’ll need to make sure there are no obstructions to the signal.

Recommended Videos

Focal isn’t the first company to use UWB for wireless speakers. That title goes to Sonus Faber, which incorporated it into the $3,999 Duetto, in 2023.

Related

If wireless isn’t your thing, or your audiophile tastes insist on the highest sampling rate possible, Focal includes a 5 meter (16.4 feet) hi-res connection cable, which increases the transmission quality to 24-bit/192kHz (the same maximum bit-depth and sample rate supported by Apple Music’s hi-res audio tracks).

Focal Diva Utopia.
Focal

The speakers may share audio information wirelessly, but you’ll still need to plug them into their own power outlets. Each speaker has three class AB amplifiers with a combined 400 watts. That power drives a 27 mm beryllium M-shaped tweeter, a 16.5 cm W-shaped glass-fiber cone midbass driver, and four W-shaped 16.5 cm woofers arranged in a push-push configuration.

Eschewing exotic materials like rare woods or space-age metals, Focal has wrapped the side panels of the Diva Utopia in felt, a material made from OEKO-TEX-certified polyester fibres. Focal says that in addition to its elegance, “felt has insulating qualities that further enhance the loudspeaker’s already outstanding performance.”

Focal Diva Utopia.
Focal

Your choices for music sources are varied: On the back panel of the primary speaker are connections for stereo RCA analog, digital optical, USB, and HDMI ARC/eARC. However, the speakers are also compatible with the Focal & Naim app, which gives you access to all of the speakers’ settings plus native support of Tidal, Qobuz, QPlay, internet radio, and podcasts.

The app doubles as a remote control (Focal includes a physical remote) and it can also be used to add the speakers to a Naim-based multiroom audio system. The speakers can also be controlled by voice assistants (Google Assistant or Siri) or by several popular home automation platforms including Control4, Crestron, Savant, RTI, HomeKit, and Google Home.

Focal Diva Utopia back panel.
Focal

Want to bypass the app and just play music from your phone? You can stream directly via Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Universal Plug’n’Play (UPnP), or Bluetooth 5.3 with aptX Adaptive compatibility.

At the heart of the Focal Utopia’s digital brain is an Analog Devices SHARC ADSP21563 DSP. This chip can do real-time algorithmic processing of active crossover with time delays, compression, room correction and equalization, integer oversampling, and buffering. It’s also the component that’s responsible for decoding the wide variety of formats supported by the speakers, including WAV, FLAC, AIFF, ALAC, MP3, AAC, OGG, and even DSD64 and DSD128.

The resulting digital signal is then processed by dual Burr Brown PCM1791A DACs.

Focal Diva Utopia included accessories.
Focal

When you open the (very large) box, you’ll find the remote, the hi-res cable, and eight spikes and counter spikes should you need them, to create the necessary isolation from your floors.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
B&O’s Beolab 8 wireless speaker uses AirTag tech to track you
Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8 top touch controls.

Ultra-wideband (UWB) technology is the secret sauce behind the super-precise location system built into Apple's AirTags, which provide a great way for you to track down lost items like keys. But Bang & Olufsen (B&O) has found a new use for UWB: Its Beoloab 8 wireless speaker uses it track you, or more accurately, your position in a room, so that it can keep you in its acoustic sweet spot.

The B&O Beolab 8, a stunning, all-aluminum wireless speaker that looks like it's floating in space, starts at $2,749 and will be available in October from bang-olufsen.com or at authorized retailers. That starting price can quickly climb depending on the finishes and type of stand you choose. It works with your home wireless network using Wi-Fi 6, or you can set up ad-hoc streaming connections using Bluetooth 5.3.

Read more
JBL’s retro-style wireless speakers could spark serious envy among Sonos fans
JBL Authentics 300.

JBL Authentics 500. JBL

JBL has long dominated the portable Bluetooth speaker market with its rugged and great-sounding Clip, Flip, and Charge speakers, but apart from a few smart soundbars, it has never taken a serious shot at Sonos' wireless multiroom crown. Until now. Today, JBL has launched a family of three retro-style portable wireless speakers it calls the Authentics. With prices that range from $330 to $700 and a huge list of Sonos-like features -- including Dolby Atmos -- it's clear that JBL is no longer content to just be the wireless speaker you take to the beach. The Authentics will be available to buy starting September 17; here's everything you need to know.
The new JBL Authentics
JBL Authentics 300. JBL

Read more
Klipsch cranks up the karaoke with its first wireless party speakers
Klipsch Gig XL party speaker with wired microphone.

Klipsch Gig XXL Klipsch

Party speakers -- powerful and often colorfully lit portable Bluetooth loudspeakers -- have been a growing category for several years. In fact, we've seen a lot of the big brands in audio -- like Sony, JBL, and LG -- getting in on the act with a variety of models and prices. But the way you can really tell that this is no longer a flavor-of-the-month trend is that Klipsch is now a player too.

Read more