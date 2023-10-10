 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Forget Amazon: Best Buy has the best selection of TVs under $600 for Prime Day

Jennifer Allen
By
Digital Trends Best Prime Day 65 Inch TV Deals
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Even though Amazon is back in October with its Prime Day Big Deal Days sale, you should know Prime Day deals aren’t exactly an Amazon exclusive anymore. Many other retailers get in on the action with their own sales. One of our favorites is over at Best Buy. The popular retailer has some of the best Prime Day TV deals. For instance, you can buy many great TVs for under $500, demonstrating that you don’t have to spend a fortune to gain a sweet new TV. There are a lot out there, so we strongly recommend you click the link below to see the full wealth of TVs under $500 around right now. Although browsing yourself is the best option, if you need some guidance, we’re also on hand with suggestions on a few key models to consider.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Prime Day TVs under $600 sale

An immediately appealing TV at Best Buy is the . It’s usually priced at $580, but right now, you can buy it for only $400. Hisense is one of the best TV brands for value, and it’s great to be able to buy a QLED TV for this price. The TV also offers HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision support, HDR10+,. HDR10 and HLG. You also get to enjoy a dedicated gaming mode with a 120Hz variable refresh rate to cope with hectic action on screen. The lowest possible input lag is also available here, while you get an all-around brighter image.

Need to keep costs as low as possible? Best Buy has the for just $220 reduced from $300. A saving of $80 is an awesome deal if you have a limited budget. Sure, this isn’t one of the best TVs by any means, but it has all the essentials you need, as well as Fire TV built-in and Alexa voice controls.

Related

Alternatively, if you don’t mind having a smaller TV in exchange for QLED technology, you can buy the for $530 saving $20 off the regular price of $550. You get all the benefits of a QLED picture with 100% color volume and enhanced clarity and depth. Quantum HDR looks great, while there’s Motion Xcelerator technology for handling fast-moving action. It even has Object Tracking Sound Lite built-in for better audio. This is a smaller TV than most, but it’s perfect if you’re all about quality at a bargain price.

The TVs we’ve talked about are just some of the TV deals available at Best Buy right now. It’s worth clicking through to see what’s out there and how you could save. There’s definitely going to be a TV for you here, and you’ll be impressed at how much you can get for under $500. Just know these deals will be gone quickly, whether they end or sell out before then.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
These Sony noise-canceling headphones are 52% off for Prime Day
Sony's WH-XB910N wireless noise-cancelling over the ear headphones lie on a table next to a smartphone.

With Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sales event have come discounts on all sorts of headphone models, and one of the best headphone deals you’ll find there is also one of the best Sony headphone deals. The Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphones have seen a massive price drop to a sales price of just $118. They would typically cost $250, making this Prime Day headphone deal worth $132 in savings. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphones
The Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphones rank among the best headphones currently available on the market, and they’re a popular selection for pairing with home theater setups and content creation equipment. One of the more attractive features of these headphones is their noise-cancelation capabilities. They feature dual noise-canceling technology that utilizes multiple built-in microphones to truly shut out the world around you. This makes them a great headphone option if you work in offices with a lot of commotion, or if you’re a content creator that makes a lot of commotion and want to give your neighbors or office colleagues a break.

Read more
Bose’s best noise-canceling headphones are $100 off right now
A man wearing Bose 700 headphones with a moody background.

Amazon’s October Prime Day event is here, and one of the best headphone deals you’ll find in it is also one of the best Bose headphone deals available. The Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 pack a punch when it comes to mobile audio, and you can save $100 on a pair at Amazon today. This savings brings the price down from $379 to a Prime Day price of $279, and Amazon is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
While the Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 have been on the market for several years now, they still offer some of the best noise-cancelling of any headphones on the market. They were ahead of their time at their release, which has allowed them to hold up and still be worth the price today. They have 11 levels of active noise cancelling that let you enjoy music, podcasts, videos, and phone calls without distractions, and a revolutionary microphone system adapts to noisy and windy environments so your voice always sounds crystal clear on calls and video chats. In short, these headphones are made to sound good and function well wherever you take them.

Read more
Forget AirPods: Powerbeats Pro are 40% off for Prime Day
Man wearing powerbeats pro earbuds.

If you have your eyes set on the AirPods Pro, you might want to step back and take a more objective look for a moment. If at least for the duration of this article, open your mind and see if the Powerbeats Pro might be a suitable alternative for you. As part of Amazon's

event, you can even get them at a special price. While this deal lasts, they can be yours for only $150, which is a full $100 less than their typical price of $250. They're one of October Prime Day's best headphone deals, so go ahead and tap the button below to check them out. Keep scrolling for a second and we'll give you the mind-opening details.

Read more