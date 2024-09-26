 Skip to main content
Fubo is testing out multiview on Roku devices

Multiview on in the Fubo app on Roku.
Fubo today announced that it’s testing multiview in beta form on some Roku devices. That’s the feature by which you can watch up to four things at once, though that initially will depend on which Roku device you have. The bigger deal is that unlike with some other services (looking at you, YouTube TV), you’re able to watch any channel in multiview — not just specific channels picked for you.

In an email to Digital Trends, Fubo said the beta multiview feature would support up to four streams at once on the Roku Ultra, and two simultaneous streams on the Roku Express 4K, Roku Express 4K+, Roku Streaming Stick 4K, and Roku Streaming Stick 4K+. More devices will be added later, Fubo said.

“Multiview has been one of our most-loved features and we’re thrilled to expand it to Roku users,” Isaac Josephson, Fubo’s senior vice president for product management, said in a press release. “With Multiview and a suite of product features that enable content discovery and personalization, Fubo’s goal is to ensure fans never miss a moment of their favorite content.”

Fubo is bringing Multiview to Select Roku Devices

Multiview itself isn’t new to Fubo — it’s been around since 2020 on Apple TV devices. But it’s new to Roku, and that’s a big deal because Roku is the biggest streaming platform in the U.S.

And there’s news on the Roku front this week, too, with the latest iteration of the Roku Ultra now available. It brings updated internal hardware for a smoother, faster experience, better wireless connectivity, and new features with the latest Roku OS.

Fubo is the fourth-largest live-streaming platform in the U.S., with 1.45 million subscribers as of August 2024. It’s available on every major streaming platform in addition to Roku, with its Pro plan costing $79 a month after a first-month discount.

