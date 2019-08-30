Hulu, the popular streaming video service co-owned by Disney and Comcast and favored by cord-cutters around the country, already has a pretty good starting price for its ad-supported tier of service, at just $6 per month with a one-month free trial period. But if you’ve been on the fence about signing up, or perhaps you canceled previously and are contemplating a return, now is a very good time to grab a Hulu membership. The service is promoting a new, and very time-limited offer: Get ad-supported Hulu for $3 per month for your first six months, and then pay the normal $6 afterward. The offer expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on September 3, so you’ve still got a few days to decide.

The deal is Hulu’s way of promoting its upcoming cooking show, Family Style, co-hosted by Chrissy Teigen, according to The Verge. Eligible new and returning customers can get the deal, but existing subscribers can’t. If you’re unfamiliar with Hulu, it’s an on-demand streaming video service that carries a large selection of current TV shows from major broadcasters, as well as movies and its own original programming. It’s the only place to view series like The Handmaid’s Tale and Marvel’s Runaways. In addition to the ad-supported level of service, you can upgrade to a fully ad-free version that costs $12 per month — which we think is worth the additional $6.

If you’re a cord-cutter that can’t wrap your head around the idea of watching shows 24 hours after they air on traditional TV, there’s also Hulu + Live TV. Just like regular Hulu, it’s a two-tiered service, but instead of just on-demand access to content, you can also stream live broadcast TV from a $45 per month plan that included everything in the $12 plan, plus live streaming access to 60 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox, depending on where you live. The ad-supported version is $45 per month and going ad-free will cost $51 per month. Check out our full Hulu + Live TV explainer for all the details.

Finally, it’s worth noting that when Disney+ launches later this year, the streaming service will be offering discounts if you bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+, which could save you $5 per month on all three products.

