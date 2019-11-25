Google is offering 3 months of complimentary Disney+ subscription with every new Chromebook purchase. Originally spotted by AndroidPolice, the offer was silently added to a long running list of Chrome OS freebies and is available for buyers who activate a new Chromebook between November 25th and 31st January 2020. Normally, you can only try Disney+ for seven days before paying for a monthly plan.

Even though Disney has rolled out its new streaming service to a handful of countries, the Chromebook offer, for now at least, is limited to customers in the United States. It’s also strictly for new subscribers. Therefore, if you have already signed up for Disney+, you will have to create a new account with another credit card.

To avail it, all a Chromebook owner needs to do is head over to the freebie’s dedicated page and click the Redeem This Offer button. Google will send you a promo code, which you can enter on the Disney+ Android app during registration.

You will be asked to submit your credit card details at the streaming platform’s sign up page. Once the free 3 months are up, you will be automatically charged $6.99 (plus taxes) on it.

Google hasn’t posted which Chromebooks are eligible, which most likely means it can be accessed irrespective of which model you buy. Although it’s best to confirm that with Google’s customer helpline before you make a decision.

Apart from the Disney+ deal, Google offers a handful of freebies to Chromebook buyers. You can get complimentary 100GB of Google One storage for two years, free licenses for premium Android apps such as Noteshelf, Duet Display, Concepts, Photolemur, Squid, and more. You can check more at Chromebook’s perks page.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, a ton of Chromebook and other laptop sales have been rolled out and we expect more in the coming days. A recent one brought the high-end HP Chromebook x360 down to $350 from its $600 sticker price. Google probably expects to sweeten the package further with the new Disney+ perk. It remains to be seen whether it will make the deal available in the rest of the streaming service’s markets or for existing Chromebook owners.

Editors' Recommendations