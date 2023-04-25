Chromecast deals continue to be appealing with the Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) down to $20 at Walmart. That’s a saving of $10 over the usual price of $30 and a great way to be able to stream your TV more effectively. Already a big hit, we can’t say how long this deal will stick around for so snap it up now if you’ve been waiting for this kind of bargain.

Why you should buy the Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

The Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is a highly affordable way of getting more from your TV viewing time. It gives you access to plenty of entertainment with over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, along with millions of songs available courtesy of all your favorite streaming apps. There’s also live TV available with up to 1080p HDR quality depending on what you’re viewing. It’s easy to use as you simply plug it into your TV’s HDMI port and take moments to enter your Wi-Fi details.

From there, your TV’s home screen will display movies and TV shows from all the services you have available to you such as Netflix and Disney Plus. There’s no need to switch between apps as the Chromecast displays it all for you to see, just as you’d expect from one of the best streaming devices. It’s really slick to use with Google Assistant built-in so you can speak commands to it thereby saving you the need to type in commands on a remote.

Besides smart TV features, it’s also possible to watch your smart home devices like your Google Nest Video Doorbell or security cameras via the feed. Lights and thermostats can also be controlled here making your TV a smart hub for your home. No matter your plans, you can be safe too in the knowledge that every member of the household can have their own profile plus you can create a kids profile to limit any potential inappropriate viewing.

A great way of making your TV and home smarter, the Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is currently down to just $20 at Walmart. A saving of $10 has just made this an impulse buy for anyone who’s keen to see how they can get the most from their home setup. Buy it today before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations