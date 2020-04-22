Google’s Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra are popular choices for those who want an affordable yet flexible way of streaming media on their TVs. However, Google hasn’t released an updated device in the Chromecast family since the 2018 launch of the 3rd-generation Chromecast. The Ultra, which launched in 2016, has never been updated. Does that mean Google has lost interest in streaming devices? No, far from it.

We suspect Google has a new version of the Chromecast coming soon, and it might not be called “Chromecast” at all. Here’s everything we know about the company’s next media streaming device.

Control, but no remote

Chromecast devices work differently from all other media streamers in that they can’t really be used on their own. In order to view content via a Chromecast, a smartphone, tablet, or computer must connect to the Chromecast to initiate a media stream. From the user’s point of view, Chromecast devices don’t have an on-screen interface and these streamers have never shipped with their own remote controls — the device that initiates the stream is the remote.

But many have questioned why Google has never seen fit to give the Chromecast an actual operating system. After all, Google knows a thing or two about creating user interfaces — and its Android TV OS has been gradually evolving into a full-fledged competitor to Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV, and Apple TV. It’s the built-in OS on Sony’s smart TVs and you can also find it on models sold by Hisense, Philips, and Sharp.

For a short period between 2014-2016, Google did sell such a device: The Asus-built Nexus Player. It was the only Google-branded device to run Android TV. But despite a relatively competitive $100 price and good hardware specs, it was poorly received due to a lack of decent apps and no universal search. It offered an optional game controller, but very few of the Android games it supported were designed for a TV experience.

Now, however, it looks like Google is ready to return to the remote-based streaming device market.

The best of both worlds

Between 2014 and today, Android TV has evolved considerably. It has a modern interface, excellent integration with the Google Assistant, universal search, and it supports casting.

Nvidia has already proven that a media streaming device running Android TV can be successful. Its Shield TV is an ambitious gadget that is equal parts media streamer and gaming console and in many ways, it is the device the Nexus Player aspired to be but never was. But at a starting price of $150, it’s the second most expensive media streamer on the market (Apple’s Apple TV 4K takes the top spot).

If Google created an Android TV-based device that offered the affordability and simplicity of a Chromecast, yet with the convenience and ease-of-use of a dedicated remote, it could have a winner on its hands.

Enter the ADT-3

To help hardware and software developers create Android TV experiences, Google produces test kits — barebones black boxes that possess the minimum hardware specifications and come pre-loaded with Android. The most recent of these, known as ADT-3, was released earlier this year.

The existence of the ADT-3 on its own is not a sign that Google is about to start selling Android TV hardware again. There have been two previous ADT kits and neither ended up as anything other than a developer tool. However, last year XDA-Developers published the details of Google’s most recent Android TV roadmap, and it offers a few reasons to believe the ADT-3 may be more than just a test-bed.

The highlight of this roadmap is the planned addition of Google’s Stadia online gaming service to Android TV. Stadia already works with the Chromecast Ultra, but it would likely benefit from a modern hardware platform like the ADT-3 offers, complete with a fast processor and an HDMI 2.1 output.

But more tantalizing than this revelation is a mention of a “hero device,” which could indicate that Google intends to lead by example in 2020, by selling the first Google-branded Android TV device since the ill-fated Nexus Player.

Hardware hints

Hmmmm… a Google Remote for an unknown device just passed through the FCC… https://t.co/nz0xBG8AtL pic.twitter.com/6gEQ35nR7g — Janko Roettgers (@jank0) March 10, 2020

The next clue came earlier this year when an FCC filing revealed what appears to be a Google-branded remote control. Judging from its shape, it’s not the remote for the ADT-3. The two-tone dark-grey and white color scheme — while not necessarily representative of a final product — bears the design hallmarks that Google has used on its Pixel phones and Pixelbook laptops.

However, it’s also a decent match for the look and feel of Google’s recently released Stadia game controllers, which makes it tempting to think Google might call its Android TV-powered Chromecast follow-up, either Pixel TV or perhaps Stadia TV.

Price and release date

When and how much? These are of course the biggest questions and also some of the hardest to answer. In order for Google to be competitive with Roku and Amazon Fire TV, we think the Chromecast Ultra’s current price of $70 is just about perfect, especially if Google isn’t planning to add features like USB ports, or very high-performance chipsets. It could go as high as $100, but once you get into that territory you lose everyone who is content with a device that does what Roku and Fire TV devices are capable of.

As for when we might see this next-gen streamer, it could show up as early as May. Originally, Google’s annual I/O developer conference was scheduled for May 12-14, but has since been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus. But if Google was actually preparing to launch its new streaming device at the event, there’s no reason why it couldn’t do what Apple has done in recent weeks and make its product and software announcements online instead.

If that does not come to pass, the next likely window is October. In years past, Google has held a “Made By Google” fall event for new products, with its Pixel phones as the keynote.

So there you have it. It’s not a lot to hang your hat on, and it’s mostly speculation at this point, but we’ll keep this page updated as soon as we learn more details about the next Chromecast/Pixel TV/Stadia TV device.

