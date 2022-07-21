Google announced today in a blog post that select wireless headphones and earbuds that support the company’s Fast Pair technology will soon benefit from an automated (but customizable) audio-switching capability designed to send the right audio to your headphones at the right time and from the right device.

It’s a direct shot at Apple, which has supported a similar feature, but only on its own wireless audio products like the Apple AirPods Pro and Beats Fit Pro. For its part, Google intends to add audio switching to its upcoming Google Pixel Buds Pro, but it’s extending the feature to other companies too. Select Sony and JBL headphones are expected to be added to the platform in the coming weeks.

Audio switching, as Google plans to implement it, will be more than an easy way to change your earbuds’ wireless connection from one device to another. Instead, Google says that it will add a layer of intelligence to these connections, automatically prioritizing some audio signals over other ones. If, for instance, you get a text notification on your phone while you’re watching a movie on your tablet, the movie soundtrack will not be interrupted. But if you get a phone call, it will. However, these settings will be fully customizable so that you can declare your own audio priorities. It’s sort of like how notifications themselves have different levels of priority. The same will be true with audio.

The system also sounds a lot like Bluetooth Multipoint, which lets you connect a set of wireless headphones to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, but these two technologies are in fact complementary. With audio switching, Google will associate any set of compatible wireless headphones to your Google account, as long as you pair them with an Android device. From there, audio switching will manage that set of headphone between your signed-in Android devices.

For now, it does not work with non-Android devices. But Google says it plans to support additional platforms in the future. In the meantime, that’s where Bluetooth Multipoint will still have value, especially if most of your devices are made by Apple. It’s also where the new Pixel Buds Pro will have a leg up on the AirPods Pro, because the AirPods family of wireless headphones do not support Bluetooth multipoint, but the Pixel Buds Pro do.

