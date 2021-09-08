Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The long-awaited launch of HBO Max in Europe commences on October 26. Initially available in a half-dozen countries, it will expand to another 14 in 2022.

Up first for HBO Max — which is still preparing for a mega-merger with the Discovery brand — are Andorra, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain, and Sweden. The first round of territories slated for 2022 includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Content tends to vary a bit when it escapes the shores of the United States, and the Warner Media press release says to expect fare from HBO — including the new HBO Max originals like The White Lotus, FBoy Island, Genera+ion, and more — the DC Universe, and Cartoon Network. Missing are U.S.-specific networks like the Turner family of channels. But there should still be more than enough movies and shows to keep things going.

“This is a historic moment as HBO Max lands in Europe,” Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, said in a press release. “WarnerMedia movies and series like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and The Big Bang Theory are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe, and HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles.”

HBO Max will be available to new customers as well as those who are existing customers under HBO España, HBO Nordic and HBO Go. In addition to the United States, HBO Max also is available in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The unique and exclusive combination of iconic content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, including local productions and more, creates a streaming platform that fans in Europe will love,” added Christina Sulebakk, General Manager, HBO Max EMEA. “We see enormous potential as we roll out the all-new, supercharged streaming platform across the region.”

HBO Max had some 43.5 million subscribers in the United States at the end of May 2021, and 67.5 million subscribers across both HBO and HBO Max worldwide.

