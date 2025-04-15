The “best TV under $500” just got a 32% price cut

Isn’t it nice when consumer tech doesn’t cost a fortune? It’s even nicer when you’re shopping around for a TV and don’t have the budget to go full-on premium. Fortunately, brands like Hisense are all about delivering fantastic picture quality and other great features, but at a price most of us can agree on. We also see a ton of great TV deals on a weekly basis, including this offer:

Right now, when you purchase the Hisense 565-inch U6N Series 4K ULED at Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $500. The full MSRP on this model is $750. We named the 55-inch model the best TV under $500, and today you can get the 65-inch model for that price!

Why you should buy the Hisense U6N Series

Far more than an entry-level 4K QLED (which it technically is), the Hisense U6N punches well above its weight class, especially in terms of picture quality. SDR and HDR content is rendered bright and colorfully, making the U6N a solid choice for a brightly lit room. It also has good reflection handling, though we wouldn’t recommend placing lamps too close to the screen.

The Hisense U6N doesn’t have a local dimming system or HDMI 2.1 connectivity and only supports a native 60Hz refresh rate. While it’s not as advanced as other Hisense models (like the U7N and U8N Series), the TV still supports VRR and ALLM, leading to a fairly tear-free console and PC gaming experience with low input lag. PC/Game Mode even gives you the ability to game at up to 120Hz, if you’re cool with the resolution being capped at 1440p. Apps, casting, and smart home controls are provided by Google TV OS.

It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last, but this is definitely one of the best TVs for under $1,000, and this week it’s only $500!

If you’d still like to search through some of the other great TV promos we’ve come across, we suggest looking through our QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals roundup for even more discounts.