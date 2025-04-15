Our pick for the “best Google TV” is $300 off today

Who doesn’t love a budget-friendly TV? While leading brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG offer numerous entry-level 4K LED models, your wallet will be much better off with a Hisense. This tried and true manufacturer has been producing some of the most popular QLED TVs on the market, and we see TV deals for them on a regular basis.

The company’s prices are pretty great to begin with, but this week you’ll be able to score the Hisense 55-inch U8N Series 4K ULED for only $700. The MSRP on this model is $1,000, which means you’ll be saving another $300 on a TV that’s already inexpensive (at least when compared to the competition).

Why you should buy the Hisense U8N Series

We tested the Hisense U8N not too long ago, and editor at large Caleb Denison said, “The Hisense U8N is one of the best TVs of the year — especially if you don’t want to pay OLED prices.” The Hisense U8N is able to achieve strong SDR and HDR brightness levels, but thanks to its advanced local dimming and cutting-edge picture processing, this QLED delivers the kind of contrast levels we’d expect from an OLED TV.

On top of phenomenal brightness levels, the U8N also supports a wide color gamut with deep and lifelike tones. The TV has a native 144Hz refresh rate, too, which makes it a good choice for sports and action movies. And thanks to VRR and ALLM support (not to mention HDMI 2.1 connectivity), the U8N is a great choice for console and PC gaming, too.

Apps and other internet features are made possible by the TV’s built-in Google TV OS. Stream Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and boatloads of free live TV stations, or ask Google Assistant to search for new horror movies! We named this TV the best Google TV of the year.

Save $300 when you purchase the Hisense 55-inch U8N Series 4K ULED today, and be sure to check out our roundups of the best QLED TV deals and best soundbar deals for additional markdowns on other Hisense TVs!