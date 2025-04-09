Our pick for the best TV under $1,000 just got even more affordable

Hisense is one of the most recognizable TV brand names in 2025. You’ll see this manufacturer selling products through Amazon, Best Buy, and a few other noteworthy retailers. Hisense TVs are renowned for excellent picture quality at budget-friendly prices, and today, our favorite Hisense set for under $1,000 is even more affordable!

Right now, when you purchase the Hisense 55-inch U8N Series 4K ULED at Amazon, Best Buy, and BrandsmartUSA, you’ll only pay $700. The full MSRP on this model is $1,000.

Why you should buy the Hisense U8N Series

Our in-house TV guru, Caleb Denison, reviewed the Hisense U8N back in May 2024 and gave the premium QLED 4 out of 5 stars. “The Hisense U8N is one of the best TVs of the year — especially if you don’t want to pay OLED prices.” The Hisense U8N delivers the arresting peak brightness levels we’ve come to expect from Hisense LEDs. Both SDR and HDR content look vibrant, and the TV definitely gets bright enough to be placed in a brightly lit room.

The revamped chipset on the U8N is meant for enhanced lighting and contrast levels, the latter of which is another strong suit of this TV. The U8N achieves the type of inky blacks we’d expect from a premium OLED, never mind a reasonably priced LED model. The U8N also has a native 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 connectivity on ports 3 and 4, and VRR and ALLM support, so it’s a great TV for console and PC gamers!

The U8N also features the Google TV OS for things like Netflix streaming, screen mirroring, and even smart home controls.

Save $300 when you purchase the Hisense 55-inch U8N Series 4K ULED right now, and before you go, take a quick look at our roundups of the best OLED TV deals, best QLED TV deals, and best TV deals.