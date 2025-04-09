 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Our pick for the best TV under $1,000 just got even more affordable

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Hisense U8N QLED TV.
Most of the latest-generation TVs are 4K resolution. Digital Trends

Hisense is one of the most recognizable TV brand names in 2025. You’ll see this manufacturer selling products through Amazon, Best Buy, and a few other noteworthy retailers. Hisense TVs are renowned for excellent picture quality at budget-friendly prices, and today, our favorite Hisense set for under $1,000 is even more affordable! 

Right now, when you purchase the Hisense 55-inch U8N Series 4K ULED at Amazon, Best Buy, and BrandsmartUSA, you’ll only pay $700. The full MSRP on this model is $1,000. 

Why you should buy the Hisense U8N Series

Our in-house TV guru, Caleb Denison, reviewed the Hisense U8N back in May 2024 and gave the premium QLED 4 out of 5 stars. “The Hisense U8N is one of the best TVs of the year — especially if you don’t want to pay OLED prices.” The Hisense U8N delivers the arresting peak brightness levels we’ve come to expect from Hisense LEDs. Both SDR and HDR content look vibrant, and the TV definitely gets bright enough to be placed in a brightly lit room. 

Related

The revamped chipset on the U8N is meant for enhanced lighting and contrast levels, the latter of which is another strong suit of this TV. The U8N achieves the type of inky blacks we’d expect from a premium OLED, never mind a reasonably priced LED model. The U8N also has a native 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 connectivity on ports 3 and 4, and VRR and ALLM support, so it’s a great TV for console and PC gamers

The U8N also features the Google TV OS for things like Netflix streaming, screen mirroring, and even smart home controls. 

Save $300 when you purchase the Hisense 55-inch U8N Series 4K ULED right now, and before you go, take a quick look at our roundups of the best OLED TV deals, best QLED TV deals, and best TV deals

Editors’ Recommendations

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
This 65-inch Sony Bravia TV just dropped below $1,000
Sony X90L Review

Sony has always been a recognizable name in the world of TVs, and the company’s longstanding reputation for high-quality LEDs and OLED models is a calling card that’s hard to ignore. Sony TVs look and sound fantastic, but many of the best models are locked behind some pretty tall paywalls. Fortunately, we’re always on the lookout for Sony TV deals, and we came across this terrific offer earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the Sony 65-inch X90L 4K LED at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only wind up paying $850. The full MSRP on this model is $1,150. We tested this TV back in 2023, and editor at large Caleb Denison called the Sony X90L “A surprising treat of a TV.”

Read more
This 75-inch TCL QLED just dropped below $1,000 — save $450!
TCL QM7

A premium 75-inch TV for less than $1,000? That's possible from Best Buy TV deals, which include the 75-inch TCL QM7 4K QD-Mini LED TV at $450 off to drop its price from $1,350 to a more affordable $900. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you're interested in taking advantage of this discount though, as we're not sure when it will end. We highly recommend adding the smart TV to your cart and finishing the checkout process immediately.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL QM7 4K QD-Mini LED TV
TCL's QD-Mini LED technology is among its standout features as one of the best TV brands, and it's on full display with the 75-inch TCL QM7 4K QD-Mini LED TV. You'll enjoy stunning contrasts with extreme blacks and intense whites, which is made possible by up to 1,500 local dimming zones, alongside sharp details and vivid colors that are made possible by 4K Ultra HD resolution. The TV also supports of all the most advanced HDR formats. With a 120Hz panel refresh rate and a 144Hz variable refresh rate, movies, video games, and live sports will be shown without any motion blur.

Read more
This Hisense 65-inch QLED TV just dropped below $1,000
Hisense U8N QLED TV.

There was a time when Hisense wasn’t well known in the world of TVs. Now, it’s hard not to come across a Hisense when you’re shopping at your favorite stores or scrolling through TVs online. There’s a good reason for this: Hisense produces solid entry-level, midrange, and premium 4K LED TVs, and they’re priced in a way most of us can wrap our heads around. We also see a lot of great TV deals, such as this QLED offer we came across earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the Hisense 65-inch U8N Series 4K QLED TV at Amazon, Best Buy, Brandsmart, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only wind up paying $948. The full MSRP on this model is $1,500.

Read more