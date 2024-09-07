Amazon is selling this 58-inch Hisense TV at a 42% price cut

Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of activity from Hisense, especially when it comes to LED-LCD TVs. The idea behind Hisense TVs is budget-friendly pricing with the kind of picture tech generally reserved for midrange and premium models. We’re always on the lookout for solid TV deals, and it just so happens that Hisense is often a company offering markdowns a-plenty! As a matter of a fact, we’ve got an exciting promo to share with you right now.

For a limited time, you can buy the Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series ULED for $320. At full price, this model costs $550. That $230 you saved could go toward one of the best soundbar deals of the week! After all, what’s chart-topping picture quality without chart-topping sound?

Why you should buy the Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series

The Hisense U6HF is billed as a ULED, but that’s an in-house label for Hisense. This is actually just a phenomenal quantum-dot-driven LED-LCD set. Quantum dots hide behind the scenes to enhance the overall brightness, colors and contrast that the U6HF is able to achieve. And let’s not beat around the bush: this TV gets exceptionally bright. This makes it ideal for placement in a brightly lit room, as the LEDs should be able to combat most glare situations.

This is a 4K HDR TV too, and it delivers up to 60Hz. While it’s not the best set in the world for sports, video games, and action movies, Hisense uses digital frame insertion to simulate a 240Hz experience. Not to mention this model includes an HDMI 2.1 port for maximum back-and-forth bandwidth for cutting-edge consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

For all things smart TV, the U6HF uses Amazon’s Fire TV OS. Access hundreds of movie and TV show apps and use the Alexa Voice Remote to throw one or two voice commands around. We’re not sure how long this discount is going to last, so if you want to save some dough on a big TV, now’s the best time to act!

Save $230 when you order the Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series ULED through Amazon, and be sure to check out some of the other QLED TV deals we’ve been finding. We also have a list of more general TV deals, which includes a great Hisense sale!