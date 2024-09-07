 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon is selling this 58-inch Hisense TV at a 42% price cut

By
The Hisense 58-inch U6HF on a white background.
Hisense

Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of activity from Hisense, especially when it comes to LED-LCD TVs. The idea behind Hisense TVs is budget-friendly pricing with the kind of picture tech generally reserved for midrange and premium models. We’re always on the lookout for solid TV deals, and it just so happens that Hisense is often a company offering markdowns a-plenty! As a matter of a fact, we’ve got an exciting promo to share with you right now.

For a limited time, you can buy the Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series ULED for $320. At full price, this model costs $550. That $230 you saved could go toward one of the best soundbar deals of the week! After all, what’s chart-topping picture quality without chart-topping sound?

Why you should buy the Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series

The Hisense U6HF is billed as a ULED, but that’s an in-house label for Hisense. This is actually just a phenomenal quantum-dot-driven LED-LCD set. Quantum dots hide behind the scenes to enhance the overall brightness, colors and contrast that the U6HF is able to achieve. And let’s not beat around the bush: this TV gets exceptionally bright. This makes it ideal for placement in a brightly lit room, as the LEDs should be able to combat most glare situations.

This is a 4K HDR TV too, and it delivers up to 60Hz. While it’s not the best set in the world for sports, video games, and action movies, Hisense uses digital frame insertion to simulate a 240Hz experience. Not to mention this model includes an HDMI 2.1 port for maximum back-and-forth bandwidth for cutting-edge consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

For all things smart TV, the U6HF uses Amazon’s Fire TV OS. Access hundreds of movie and TV show apps and use the Alexa Voice Remote to throw one or two voice commands around. We’re not sure how long this discount is going to last, so if you want to save some dough on a big TV, now’s the best time to act!

Save $230 when you order the Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series ULED through Amazon, and be sure to check out some of the other QLED TV deals we’ve been finding. We also have a list of more general TV deals, which includes a great Hisense sale!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Get a 75-inch mini-LED TV for just $10 per inch with this deal
The Hisense 75-inch U6HF ULED 4K TV on a white background.

We know you're looking for Labor Day TV deals, and we've already collected a ton of them, but one more won't hurt. Especially since we have a dedicated section for Labor Day OLED TV deals and this one happens to be a QLED. We're talking about the Hisense 75-inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED 4K UHD QLED Google TV. It's a 2024 TV that's now just $750, down from $1,200. That's a savings of $450 and, if you think about it in a weird way, a final price of just $10 per inch. Go ahead and tap the button below to check it out for yourself or keep reading to see what makes this TV special, why it being a QLED makes it worthy of a special category, and more info on why this deal is notable.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch U6 Mini-LED Google TV
This TV displays in 4K, has local dimming for excellent contrast and richer brightness variation thanks to its mini-LED backlighting, and has an AI chipset for detail enhancement and improved tone mapping. In other words, the display is going to be great. It also has the trendy new game mode with a variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode, making inputs work well for snappy, in-the-moment movement of your characters and vehicles across whatever digital universes they inhabit. The Hisense runs on the Google TV OS and can even be voice controlled by Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, you take your pick.

Read more
Hurry! This 75-inch TCL QLED TV is over $1,000 off for Labor Day
The TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV on a white background.

A common place for some of the best Labor Day TV deals, Walmart has cut over $1,000 from the price of the TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV, meaning it’s now down to $998 from $2,000. It's sure to be a hit with many households, so we’re here to tell you all about one of the best TV deals this Labor Day. As with all Labor Day sales, it’s unlikely to stay this price for very long so be sure to not miss out.

Why you should buy the TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV
TCL is one of the best TV brands for value, so it’s hardly surprising the company offers something as classy as the TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV for a great price. It’s perfectly suited for sports fans and those of us who watch action-packed movies or play games. It uses QLED Ultra Quantum Dot technology to provide rich and vibrant colors which cover nearly the entire DCI-P3 color space. It also has a QD-Mini LED panel with up to 1,500 local dimming zones which provide gorgeous looking contrast alongside super dark blacks and intense whites. It easily adapts to the on-screen content that’s offered up.

Read more
Samsung’s The Frame TV is up to 20% off at Target
Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.

With the big September holiday just around the corner, we’ve been seeing a lot of Labor Day TV deals hitting both digital and brick-and-mortar shelves. But that doesn’t mean that the several days leading up to LD aren’t going to feature any markdowns. In fact, we came across an excellent offer for one of Samsung’s coolest TVs:

Right now, you’ll be able to get Samsung’s The Frame TVs at a discounted price when you purchase through Target. This offer applies to the 55-inch ($1,200) and 65-inch ($1,600) versions of this very unique set.
55-inch The Frame -- $1,200, was $1,500

Read more