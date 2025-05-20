One of Hisense’s newest ULED TVs is on sale this week

Hisense stands tall as one of the go-to budget-friendly brands in the world of 4K TVs. But don’t think “budget” has anything to do with quality and performance, because Hisense TVs deliver great picture and sound at nearly every price point. And this week, one of the company’s newest 65-inch sets is on sale.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to score the Hisense 65-inch U6 Series 4K ULED for only $700, a $300 markdown from its original $1,000 price.

Why you should buy the Hisense U6 Series

Delivering up to 1,000 nits at peak brightness and featuring up to 600 local dimming zones, the Hisense U6 is a fantastic TV for a well-lit room.

Thanks to its strong SDR and HDR brightness levels, you can say goodbye to most glare and reflections, and the full array LED backlighting allows this QLED to produce exceptional contrast levels. While you may notice some light bloom around certain subjects in darker scenes, you’ll be surprised at just how well this LED-LCD can mimic the inky blacks of an OLED screen.

The Hisense U6 has a native 144Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for sports and video games. Regarding the latter, the TV also has two HDMI 2.1 ports, along with VRR support, ensuring you’ll have a gaming experience with as little input lag as possible.

Other noteworthy features include full HDR support, Filmmaker Mode, and Amazon’s Fire TV OS. The latter gives you access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video, along with hundreds of free live TV stations, and even Alexa controls!

It’s hard to say how long this discount will stick around, but today might be the last day to save $300 on this TV for a while. Get the Hisense 65-inch U6 Series 4K ULED for $700 when you buy right now, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best QLED TV deals, best TV deals, and best soundbar deals, too!