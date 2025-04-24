This 75-inch Hisense TV is brand-new and is already 20% off

When it comes to affordable TVs, one brand we recommend time and time again is Hisense. One of the main reasons is Hisense doesn’t settle for “budget-friendly” picture quality and features to match its low prices. Hisense TVs punch well above their weight class in many ways, so we were excited to discover a brand-new Hisense 4K model is already on sale!

Right now, when you purchase the Hisense 75-inch U8QG 4K ULED, you’ll only pay $2,000. The MSRP on this model is $2,500, so you’re saving $500 you can spend on soundbar deals.

Why you should buy the Hisense U8QG Series

Over the last couple of years, we’ve been continuously blown away by the peak brightness levels most Hisense TVs achieve. The trend continues with the U8QG, a ULED (what Hisense calls a QLED TV) that the company claims hits up to 5,000 nits at peak brightness. That’s insane! The U8QG also has 5,000 local dimming zones and incredibly small LED lights, which means you get incredible contrast levels, too.

While QLED TVs look best in brightly lit rooms, the Hisense U8QG preserves its black uniformity in a way that allows dark, home theater movie-watching to look detailed and accurate. You can also expect a fast response time and low input lag from the TV, thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity and a native 165Hz refresh rate. VRR and ALLM support make this a great TV for gaming!

Apps, casting, and compatible smart home controls are made possible by the TV’s built-in Google TV OS. Enjoy access to Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu, along with hundreds of free live TV stations.

Save $500 on the Hisense 75-inch U8QG 4K ULED when you purchase today. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best QLED TV deals and best 75-inch TV deals.