Hisense debuts first Dolby Vision 2 TV at IFA 2025

The Chinese TV giant previewed the technology on its 85in RGB-MiniLED TV, while also revealing more details on its 'world's largest' 116in screen

Hisense TV showing Dolby Vision 2 on stand at IFA 2025 Hisense / Hisense
IFA 2025
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2025
Updated less than 1 hour ago

What’s happened? Hisense, the Chinese tech giant and global leader in 100-inch+ and laser TVs, has unveiled the first public demo of Dolby Vision 2 at the IFA 2025 technology show in Berlin. The showcase ran on its new 85-inch RGB-MiniLED TV, but we believe the technology will power its massive 116-inch screen revealed earlier this year at CES, with the company sharing new details on the features packed into the ‘mega screen.’

  • Dolby Vision 2 enhances the good work of the original Dolby Vision standard with improved content intelligence, cinematic detail and environmental awareness. It was interesting to note that Dolby Vision 2 is planned to be delivered to the HiSense RGB-MiniLED range of TVs via an OTA (over-the-air) update.
  • It explained that its enormous 116in TV will be powered by MediaTek Pentonic 800 chip, which supports up to four HDMI 2.1 ports, high-refresh-rate gaming at 4K 165Hz and 6/6E/7 connectivity for next-generation streaming.
  • The screens utilize HiSense’s proprietary RGB MiniLED screen technology, using its red, green, and blue synchronizing backlight and panel to deliver ultra-precise color and brightness – Hisense promises peak brightness up to  8,000 nits, while reproducing 100% of BT.2020 color gamut.

Why this is important: Dolby Vision 2 had yet to be officially seen ‘in the wild’ until today – although it’s also rumored to be making an appearance on TCL’s stand in Berlin. But this public demo and announcements from both Dolby and HiSense confirm that these will be the first commercially available TVs with the technology.

  • Just as Dolby Vision improved on the standard HDR10 format with its ability to better optimize the brightness, contrast and color depth for each frame, Dolby Vision 2 will go even further. For example, its Authentic Motion motion control tool aims make scenes feel more authentically cinematic without introducing any unwanted judder – a common complaint of previous technologies.
  • Content intelligence automatically optimizes your TV to deliver a better picture based on the type of content you’re watching (e.g. sports versus movies) and where you are watching (in a bright open-plan kitchen diner versus a darker, smaller den or basement living room).
  • The detail on Hisense’s brightness levels and color gamut suggest RGB-MiniLED is creeping ever-closer to OLED’s color accuracy, which will make the classic LED versus OLED TV debate that bit spicier.
Why should I care? With TV technology evolving so quickly, it’s easy for a new set to feel outdated fast — which is why it’s smart to future-proof your purchase whenever possible. With these Hisense sets you can be sure you’re getting the latest technology, and at a price point competitive to rivals like TCL, LG and Samsung. RGB-MiniLED technology is also believed to be the closest in image quality to OLED, even if it can’t offer the same perfect black levels.

  • Given that the original and leading Dolby Vision standard has been with us for a decade, those obsessed with the best image quality should now be looking to purchase a Dolby Vision 2 compatible TV – either with it built in or with the TV able to receive the technology via an OTA update, as Dolby and Hisense have promised here.
  • That MediaTek Pentonic 800 chip that the Hisense RGB-Mini LEDs will be shipped with ensures that the TVs will be able to handle upgrades in streaming standards, and also an improved gaming experience for those not wanting to invest in a standalone gaming monitor.
  • 100-inch+ TVs are quickly becoming the norm as panel technology becomes more affordable, so if you’re thinking that bigger is better where screen size is concerned, the 116-inch offering is as big as you can get right now in the acclaimed RGB-MiniLED category.
  • No official release date has been made available for these new RGB-MiniLED Hisense TVs at present, but we expect them to be made available well before next year’s FIFA World Cup 2026, of which the brand is an official sponsor.
Amy Cutmore
Amy Cutmore
AV Contributor
Amy Cutmore is a UK-based journalist who has specialised in consumer tech and home improvement for two decades
