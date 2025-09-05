Hisense debuts first Dolby Vision 2 TV at IFA 2025

What’s happened? Hisense, the Chinese tech giant and global leader in 100-inch+ and laser TVs, has unveiled the first public demo of Dolby Vision 2 at the IFA 2025 technology show in Berlin. The showcase ran on its new 85-inch RGB-MiniLED TV, but we believe the technology will power its massive 116-inch screen revealed earlier this year at CES, with the company sharing new details on the features packed into the ‘mega screen.’

Dolby Vision 2 enhances the good work of the original Dolby Vision standard with improved content intelligence, cinematic detail and environmental awareness. It was interesting to note that Dolby Vision 2 is planned to be delivered to the HiSense RGB-MiniLED range of TVs via an OTA (over-the-air) update.

It explained that its enormous 116in TV will be powered by MediaTek Pentonic 800 chip, which supports up to four HDMI 2.1 ports, high-refresh-rate gaming at 4K 165Hz and 6/6E/7 connectivity for next-generation streaming.

The screens utilize HiSense’s proprietary RGB MiniLED screen technology, using its red, green, and blue synchronizing backlight and panel to deliver ultra-precise color and brightness – Hisense promises peak brightness up to 8,000 nits, while reproducing 100% of BT.2020 color gamut.

Why this is important: Dolby Vision 2 had yet to be officially seen ‘in the wild’ until today – although it’s also rumored to be making an appearance on TCL’s stand in Berlin. But this public demo and announcements from both Dolby and HiSense confirm that these will be the first commercially available TVs with the technology.

Just as Dolby Vision improved on the standard HDR10 format with its ability to better optimize the brightness, contrast and color depth for each frame, Dolby Vision 2 will go even further. For example, its Authentic Motion motion control tool aims make scenes feel more authentically cinematic without introducing any unwanted judder – a common complaint of previous technologies.

Content intelligence automatically optimizes your TV to deliver a better picture based on the type of content you’re watching (e.g. sports versus movies) and where you are watching (in a bright open-plan kitchen diner versus a darker, smaller den or basement living room).

The detail on Hisense’s brightness levels and color gamut suggest RGB-MiniLED is creeping ever-closer to OLED’s color accuracy, which will make the classic LED versus OLED TV debate that bit spicier.

Why should I care? With TV technology evolving so quickly, it’s easy for a new set to feel outdated fast — which is why it’s smart to future-proof your purchase whenever possible. With these Hisense sets you can be sure you’re getting the latest technology, and at a price point competitive to rivals like TCL, LG and Samsung. RGB-MiniLED technology is also believed to be the closest in image quality to OLED, even if it can’t offer the same perfect black levels.